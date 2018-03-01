ARTS at AIX Hamburg and the 2018 ILA Berlin Airshow

April 2018 marks the appearance of two major aviation and space exhibitions in the calendar. The

Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) takes place in Hamburg from 10 April to 12 April, while the ILA Berlin Airshow will be held from 25 April to 29 April 2018. ARTS will be featuring its innovative engineering and manufacturing services, specifically tailored to the aerospace and aviation industries at both exhibitions.

At AIX, ARTS will be exhibiting in Hall B6 of the Hanse Aerospace Pavilion as part of a shared stand through the Hanse-Aerospace e.V. Association. “We are looking forward to presenting our Mobile Aircraft Maintenance Crew (MAMC) to visitors from the industry,” said Heike Ostendörfer, Head of ARTS” Hamburg operations. The MAMC delivers Avionics, Systems and Airframe projects for international maintenance providers and airlines, such as the A380 Door Modification. “Our Tool Management Services enable our customers to achieve savings of around 20% on their process costs. ARTS” experts will be reporting on our current projects in this area at AIX,” she added.

With over 550 exhibitors, the Aircraft Interiors Expo is the leading European event for innovations in the fields of aircraft interiors, in-flight entertainment, and passenger services, providing a platform that enables visitors to network with international aviation suppliers while experiencing and learning more about new trends in the world of aircraft interiors. A total of 18,000 industry visitors are expected to attend this year”s event.

At the ILA Berlin Air Show, ARTS will have a presence in two halls, each with different focuses, reflecting the company”s status as an expert in Industrial Engineering, Technology Consulting and HR Services. As part of the shared stand organised in Hall 2 by the BDLI, the German Aerospace Industries Association, ARTS will be presenting its engineering and manufacturing service portfolio, with a particular focus on current projects in the field of Tool Management Services and MRO. The company”s industry experts support manufacturers, suppliers and MRO businesses in the aviation and space industries worldwide, enabling them to optimise their manufacturing and production processes. Meanwhile, at its stand in the ILA Career Center, ARTS will be providing information about the multiplicity of career paths that candidates with an interest in the aviation industry can pursue with ARTS.

With the theme of “Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace,” the 2018 ILA Berlin Air Show aims to provide an opportunity to experience technical innovations in the aviation and space sectors. More than 1,000 exhibitors from 37 countries will be exhibiting in seven halls, with over 150,000 visitors expected to attend.