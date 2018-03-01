Ammonium Sulphate Market 2018 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2025

Introduction:

The Market research future delivers a detailed analysis of 10 years forecast between 2016 and 2027 and it is expected that Global ammonium sulphate market will register the CAGR of more than XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Ammonium sulphate is one of the inorganic chemical compounds having chemical formula of (NH4)2SO4. Ammonium Sulphate comprises of 24% sulphur as sulphate ions and 21% nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions. Ammonium sulphate is majorly used as a fertilizer and as horticulture and agricultural spray adjuvant for water dissolvable pesticides. It can also be utilized in the preparation of other ammonium salts. The other names of ammonium sulphate are diammonium sulfate, sulfuric acid diammonium salt, mascagnite, actamaster and dolamin.

The Global Ammonium Sulphate Market is expected to reach at US$XX billion by 2027 and the global market demand in 2016 is XX million tons and is estimated to reach XX million tons by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast year.

Market Growth Influencer:

The global ammonium sulphate market is mainly relied on the several aspects for instance, the stringent environmental policies and regulations and fertilizer industry. That is why the huge portion of ammonium sulphate is produced involuntarily as by product or co-product. Ammonium sulphate is one of the major fertilizers used across the global and the demand for the particular fertilizer is rising rapidly as there is very limited arable land available across the globe. Ammonium sulphate is majorly used in the applications such as agriculture and non-agriculture. Rapid increasing in population has resulted in increasing demand for ammonium sulphate as it is a major fertilizer used in the agricultural and non agricultural purpose.

The ammonium sulphate market has an abundant opportunity as the current trends are shifting towards expanding crop yield by expanding nutrient and supplement contents for instance sulfur and nitrogen in soil is expected to have positive effect on the overall market growth. Lack of government initiatives in undeveloped economies and stringent rules and regulation especially in the developed regions such as the US, UK, France and Germany are the major challenges for the global ammonium sulphate market growth.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of the study of global ammonium sulphate market, the market has segmented into the production process and by applications. The production process in segmented into caprolactam, coke oven gas, gypsum and neutralization & others and the application type is segmented into agriculture uses (fertilizers) and non-agricultural uses (chemicals, wood pulp, textile and pharmaceutical).

