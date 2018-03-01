Aerospace Coatings Market is expected to reach US$2,532.9 mn by 2025

Global Aerospace Coatings Market: Snapshot

Aerospace coatings are the coatings applied over the aircraft in order to get the functional as well as esthetic properties. Generally, aerospace coatings are applied both on the interior and exterior of the aircraft. Aerospace coatings are also applied on the structural components such as fuselage frame, wing frame and tail frame. The commonly used resins for the aerospace applications include polyurethane, epoxy and acrylate along with specific additives and pigments. Rise in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operational activities are the key factors driving the global aerospace coatings market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38471

Rising Demand for OEM in Developed Regions to Enable Market Report Increased Sales

Aerospace coatings market has been classified as resin, technology, user, end-user and geography. The resin segment of aerospace coatings market can be classified as polyurethane, epoxy, acrylics and others. The technology segment of aerospace coatings market is categorized into water-based, solvent-based and other technology segment including powder-based technology. Among technologies the market offers, the demand for water-based technology is likely to surpass its solvent-based counterpart in the coming years.

The user segment of aerospace coatings market is segmented as OEM and MRO. The end user industries of aerospace coatings market include segments such as commercial and business aircraft, military & space and helicopters. As per TMR, the lion’s share of the aerospace coatings market is likely to be held by the consumer and business aircraft segment. In terms of geography, aerospace coatings market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The progress made by the OEM segment in the developed regions and MRO segment in the developing economies are anticipated to offer an attractive platform for the expansion of aerospace coatings market. Emergence of China as a prominent player in the aerospace industry is a key contributor to the demand for aerospace coatings in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rise in maintenance, repair, & overhaul activities has led to a significant increase in demand for aerospace coatings across various regions.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aerospace-coatings-market.html

Presence of a Solid Military Sector Seals North America’s Dominance in Global Market

Global aerospace coatings market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. North America dominate the global aerospace coatings market owing to the presence of solid military sector in the region with remarkable consumption of aerospace coatings by the U.S. Europe, with significant contribution from Eastern Europe , U.K and Germany is also expected to have significant expansion of aerospace coatings during the forecast period. China is considered one of the highly productive country in terms of consumption of aerospace coatings and due to which Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to have significant expansion in the aerospace coatings market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com