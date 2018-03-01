5 Key Future Prospects of Baseball Apparel Market for Forecast Period 2017 – 2026

A recently published report of Fact.MR has envisaged a CAGR of 2.7% for the global baseball apparel market during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Sales of baseball apparel around the world are estimated to exceed US$ 500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

As baseball is a sport wherein slightest of distinctions in the equipment can pose significant outcomes, several clubs as well as players are eyeing upon latching onto these distinctions. An example of this is the provision of custom-printed baseball apparel. This and several other innovations being introduced will propel expansion of the global market for baseball apparel market. With the introduction of a large number of new baseball tournaments emerged, the participation rate in the sport is witnessing proliferation. As the focus of such tournaments is directed towards increasing popularity of baseball worldwide, demand for baseball apparel is likely to record an upsurge in the near future. Baseball apparel are being designed to be light in weight and having thermal properties, in order to enable the player to remain warm in cold weather and vice versa. Current production of baseball apparel employ advanced fabrics, which enable removal of a player’s perspiration from the body to outer surface of apparel for evaporation.

5 Key Projections on Future of Baseball Apparel Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

1- The market for baseball apparel is anticipated to showcase the fastest expansion in North America, closely trailed by Europe. Revenues from baseball apparel sales in North America and Europe are likely to account for more than three-fifth revenue share of the market by 2026-end. Revenues from baseball apparel sales in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also remain significant in the foreseeable future.

2- On the basis of product type, shirt is anticipated to remain dominant in the global baseball apparel market, with an estimated revenues share of approximately 50% during 2017 to 2026. Pant will also remain a lucrative product segment in the market. Sliding shorts are anticipated to register the fastest sales expansion, followed by shirt, through 2026.

3- Third party online channel is expected to remain the fast-expanding sales channel for baseball apparel. Direct to customer online channel will also exhibit a notable rise in the market through 2026.

4- In terms of revenues, modern trade will continue to lead the global baseball apparel market, followed by third party online channel.

5- Based on buyer type, revenues from individual buyers of baseball apparel are likely to increase at the highest CAGR in the market through 2026. In addition, individual buyers will remain the largest buyer type segment in the baseball apparel market, in terms of revenues.

Few vendors who are well-established will dominate global baseball apparel market. Although there are only some leading vendors driving growth of the market, this market is still fragmented in nature because of the occupancy of numerous regional and local vendors. Competition among players has been anticipated to intensify, directing the concentration of manufacturers towards introduction of advanced baseball apparel in the upcoming years. Prominent players underpinning the market expansion include Mizuno, Wilson (Amer Sports), Nokona, SSK, Nike, Easton, Rawlings (Jarden), Louisville Slugger, Zett, and Under Armour.

