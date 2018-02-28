Thrombolytic Therapy Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Blood clot is one of the serious complications in the human body. When blood clots, major arteries or veins are blocked which cease the normal blood flow. The cessation of normal blood flow can implicate hemorrhage and often lead to heart attack and stroke. Thrombolytic therapy is a treatment to dissolve solid blood clots by administrating thrombolytic drugs. The length of the therapy depends upon the type or degree of complications. The treatment may require almost one hour in the case of a heart attack or may need 48 hours in the case of deep vein thrombosis. Brain CT test, electrocardiogram, and electroencephalogram are effective ways to evaluate whether patients are good candidates for thrombolytic therapy. Patients who had undergone recent surgery and blood thinning treatment or with conditions such as pregnancy, trauma, and high blood pressure are not recommended to thrombolytic therapy.

Get Brochure of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37127

Urokinase, streptokinase, and tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) are basic thrombolytic drugs available in the market for thrombolytic therapy. In 1933, the efficiency of streptokinase as a thrombolytic agent was first stated. Later on, streptokinase was applied to acute myocardial infarction. Unlike streptokinase, urokinase has the ability to catalyze fibrin formation from plasminogen. The growth of the global thrombolytic therapy market is driven by several factors such as aging population, awareness about the adverse effect of thrombosis, rate of diagnosis and treatment, and increase in the incidence of hypertension, kidney diseases, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases. However, this market is likely to witness hindrances such as strict drug regulatory system and high drug pricing, which, in turn, might restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, new treatment options and technological breakthroughs are anticipated to highlight new avenues for the market growth in the near future.

The global market for thrombolytic therapy has been segmented based on drug type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market is categorized into fibrin specific drugs and non-fibrin specific drugs. The fibrin specific drugs segment is further segmented into tissue plasminogen activator, reteplase, tenecteplase, and others. The non-fibrin specific drugs segment is categorized into urokinase, streptokinase, and plasminogen-activating complex.

Request Report For TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=37127

In terms of application, the global market is classified into acute myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, blocked catheters, acute ischemic strokes, and others. Most of the drugs are administered intravenously, and the doses are recommended on the basis of the patient’s medical history. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-pharmacies. Increasing number of retail pharmacies, self-medication tendency, and merging of hospital pharmacies are the factors to consider in this market. The thrombolytic drugs are rarely dispensed through the e-pharmacy channel although there is the emergence of e-pharmacy worldwide.

Geographically, the global thrombolytic therapy market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share globally, in terms of revenue, owing to high incidence of deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism (1.17 per 1,000 population per year), rise in awareness, high diagnosis and treatment rate, and well-established health care infrastructure. Europe is projected to account for the second largest market share due to high diagnosis and treatment rate, considerable incidences of deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism, and presence of robust health care facilities. Asia Pacific is expected to capture a significant market share during the forecast period because of the presence of large patient pool, particularly, in India and China. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are silent contributors of the global thrombolytic therapy market.

Prominent players operating in the global market for thrombolytic therapy include Eumedica, Genentech (a Roche Group Company), Microbix, Boehringer Mannheim, SEDICO Pharmaceutical, Crinos, Livzon Zhuhai, Medac, Mochida Pharmaceutical, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NDPharma, and Syner-Medica.

Enquiry for discount on this report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=37127