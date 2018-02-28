The Expanding Market of Medicinal Plant Extracts in India

“The increasing demand of herbal medicines and plant extracts for use in drugs and cosmeceuticals is expected to boost the Medicinal Plant Extract industry”, says RNCOS

The recent upsurge in use of herbal medicines and cosmetics has led to growth of the Indian medicinal plant extract industry. Medicinal Plants are rich source of therapeutic agents for the prevention of chronic diseases and ailments. The cultivation of medicinal plants is gaining popularity owing to their health benefits.

Also, there has been considerable shift in consumer’s preferences towards natural products with the growing awareness about the alarming side effects caused by the synthetic drugs. Consumers are also more inclined towards cosmeceuticals which contain plant extracts.

According to our latest research report, “Indian Plant Extract Market Outlook to 2022”, herbal market is expected to grow in the coming years on account of factors like shift in trend from synthetic to herbal medicine, herbal products gaining popularity in developing and developed countries owing to its natural origin and lesser side effects, key investments and expansion in Indian herbal extract sector.

Government initiatives are also driving the industry as government is emphasizing on the conservation of natural resources by formulating various acts for the conservation and protection of forests containing medicinal plants and cultivation of medicinal species along with establishment of medicinal plants processing zones. Hence due to rekindling in the demand for traditional medicines globally, there seem to be huge potential in this sector and India having a diversified biodiversity has a tremendous potential and advantage in this emerging area.

