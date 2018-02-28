Special offers at Falafel & More, Franklin Park, launched to make whole week special for foodies in New Jersey

Falafel & More, the Lebanese restaurant located in the heart of New Jersey, has announced exclusive offers on their services. These offers constitute four variants, four days of a week: Monday to Thursday.

Online PR News-13 February 2018- Franklin Park, New Jersey – Falafel & More, announced special offers for their customer’s delight. These special offers are pocket-friendly, delectable and suffice contentedness to their customers.

Falafel & More is well known for its Lebanese cuisine and for serving the best middle-eastern food in New Jersey. These fascinating special offers are engrossing the attention of the food lovers in and around New Jersey. These offers cater incomparable service for vegetarian and non-vegetarian foodies.

They incorporate:

1) Buy two Hummus Sandwiches and the third free at $13.98 on Monday

2) Buy two Falafel and get the third free at $9.98 on Tuesday

3) Buy two Veggie Shawarma and get the third free at $11.98 on Wednesday

4) Buy two Baba Gnouj Sandwiches and get the third free at $15 on Thursday

These special offers provided at Falafel & More are divergent but can be availed only with the coupons. To enjoy the middle-eastern cuisines get the coupons and visit Falafel & More.

================================

To know more click on http://www.falafelandmore.us/offers

===================================

About Falafel & More:

This restaurant serves sizzling freshly prepared Lebanese cuisine away from Lebanon. They promise to satiate their customers at every order placed and customers have graded it with distinction in serving best Middle-Eastern food. The restaurant is the best destination for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The dishes such as Falafel, Babaganoush, Hummus, Shwarma, Gyro, Tabouleh served here never dismay the customers and promote loyalty and authenticity.