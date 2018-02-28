Space Tourism Market Segment by Application and Types, Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2018 to 2025

The global Space Tourism market is valued at 474.46 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1580.63 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.23% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the Space Tourism market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Space Tourism market by product and Application/end industries.

The US is the only country in the Americas that has a human spaceflight program. Factors such as the highest average disposable income of the population in this country and the presence of the highest number of billionaires, will fuel the market`s growth in the Americas.

The major players in global market include

Space Adventures

EADS Astrium

Virgin Galactic

Armadillo Aerospace

Excalibur Almaz

Space Island Group

SpaceX

Boeing

Zero 2 Infinity

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Space Tourism for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle and Africa (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Nigeria, South Africa)

On the basis of product, the Space Tourism market is primarily split into

Suborbital

Orbital

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Civilians

The Rich

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the Space Tourism industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents –

1 Space Tourism Market Overview 1

1.1 Space Tourism Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Space Tourism Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2 Global Space Tourism Market Size and Analysis by Regions 4

1.2.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 5

1.2.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 7

1.2.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 10

1.2.4 South America, MEA 13

1.3 Classification of Space Tourism by Product 16

1.3.1 Global Space Tourism Comparison by Product 16

1.3.2 Global Space Tourism Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2017 18

1.3.3 Suborbital 19

1.3.4 Orbital 20

1.4 Space Tourism Market by End Users/Application 20

…

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 26

3.1 Space Adventures 26

3.1.1 Company Profile 26

3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 27

3.1.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Space Adventures 29

3.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 30

3.2 EADS Astrium (Airbus) 31

3.2.1 Company Profile 31

3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 31

3.2.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of EADS Astrium (Airbus) 33

3.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 35

3.3 Virgin Galactic 35

3.3.1 Company Profile 35

3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 35

3.3.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Virgin Galactic 37

3.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.4 Armadillo Aerospace 38

3.4.1 Company Profile 38

3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 39

3.4.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Armadillo Aerospace 40

3.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 41

3.5 Excalibur Almaz 41

3.5.1 Company Profile 41

3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.5.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Excalibur Almaz 45

3.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 46

3.6 Space Island Group 46

3.6.1 Company Profile 46

3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.6.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Space Island Group 50

3.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 51

3.7 SpaceX 51

3.7.1 Company Profile 51

3.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 52

3.7.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of SpaceX 53

3.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 54

3.8 Boeing 55

3.8.1 Company Profile 55

3.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 55

3.8.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Boeing 59

3.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 60

3.9 Zero 2 Infinity 61

3.9.1 Company Profile 61

3.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 61

3.9.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Zero 2 infinity 63

3.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 64

…

