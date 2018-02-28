Smart Lighting Market 2027 Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares and Insights

IT Asset Management Software Global Market – Overview

The Global IT Asset Management Software Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the increasing competition in the cloud computing stage. This competition is further prompting the developers to develop state of the art ITAM software solutions.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global IT Asset Management Software Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a huge growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

IT Asset Management Software refers to those software which are being used to monitor the IT assets in the organization. This software plays very vital role in the cost minimization and excess purchase of IT Assets. It involves the identification and deep collection of information about hardware and software which are being used in the organization and helps in the purchase decision. Currently this market has seen marvellous growth as every organization needs IT products for effective process and this software helps to monitor the IT Assets.

There is a potential scope for ITAM software Solutions to evolve further ahead of maintaining static inventory spreadsheets for desktops, laptops and servers to software, contracts and maintenance agreements and should empower IT departments to self-sufficiently manage the whole IT gamut effortlessly, states the MRFR Research Analyst while discussing upon the Market Analysis.

IT Asset Management Software Market is predominantly driven by the shift of IT Sectors towards the centralized automation of IT infrastructure. This shift is attributed the evolving Cloud intervention that has initially changed the mode of operation in the sector.

Key Players

ServiceNow, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), BMC Software Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), HP Inc. (US), Oracle Corp (US), Dell Inc. (US), LANDESK Software (US), Samanage Ltd. (US), and Symantec Corp. (US), are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global IT Asset Management Software Market.

The Market of IT Asset Management Software Market appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous well-established players having international and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for the leading players. These key players compete based upon pricing, reputation and services. Vendors strive to develop the IT Asset Management Software solution that delivers a suite of application offerings to help address the needs of IT departments and also enables asset management and service-desk functions to work together seamlessly via a single product installation, a single user interface, and a common data layer and workflow engine. Using time-tested methodologies and best practices, key players try to bring together disparate point systems from multiple providers into a security-rich, integrated environment that addresses resource planning, passenger experience and asset management.

Related News:

October 17, 2017 – IT Asset Tool announced the release of the new version 1.3.04 which includes many new features and many new enhancements to its many features, making it one of the leaders of asset management software. The company spokesperson also mentioned that a lot of efforts have been made to improve the simplicity of use and installation and to allow an easier management and software inventory.

Regional Analysis

Currently North America is dominating the market of IT Asset Management Software Market with the largest market share due to support from the US and Canada as these countries are well developed. Europe stands as second position in prospect of market share due to the heavy industrialization in past couple of years in various countries that belongs to this region. IT Asset Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with a substantial CAGR and expected to reach to astronomical amounts by the end of forecasted period. Currently Asia-Pacific holds a considerable market share.

Smart Lighting Global Market – Overview

Energy conservation and greenhouse emissions are among the top most concerns across the globe and Smart Lighting system comes as solutions, by providing user-friendly, Eco Friendly, Cost-effective, and Energy efficient systems. Smart Lighting Systems are anticipated for increased and vast application in day to day life and thus Smart Lighting Systems market is estimated for a remarkable growth in the upcoming years.

The global smart lighting market is all set to shape up for a transformation in the recent future. This transformation will be attributed by the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) since IoT enables easy monitoring and control enabling energy efficiency; manufacturers have started using semiconductors in place of wires and gas to power smart lighting systems. The constantly increasing energy prices and a rise in the demand for energy will drive the need for smart lighting systems.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global smart lighting market is expected to grow at a phenomenal rate of CAGR during 2017 -2027. Smart Lighting Market growth is propelled by the growing awareness about environment benefits of energy efficiency, rising and improving wireless communication technology and growing investment in smart home & cities market among others. However, high installation cost, and lack of skilled expertise are the factors which are hindering the growth of Smart Lighting Market, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures, widely spread over 110 pages.

Smart Lighting Global Market – Key Players

Technological advancements, intelligent control systems with features of automated daylight/natural light control, color, temperature, occupancy, and movement among the other parameters would increase opportunities for players in the market. Hence the players of the market are increasingly investing in R&D to develop advanced smart Lighting concepts for enhancing building integration and also on developing emitter systems that have a longer lifetime.

Identified and profiled in MRFR analysis; some of the major players in Global Smart Lighting Market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Osram GmbH (Germany), Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), Daintree Networks (U.S.).

Other prominent players operating in the market of Smart Lighting include Bridgelux (U.S.), Echelon Corporation (U.S.), Streetlight Vision (France), Zumtobel (Austria) and Honeywell (U.S) among others.

Market Synopsis and Scenario

The global Smart Lighting Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. Though the well-established large companies have a larger presence in international markets as well, the emergence of several newcomers will still give them a tough competition. Large vendors such as OSRAM and Philips are splitting their businesses into several units to provide greater flexibility in adapting to new markets. Similarly, the trend of collaboration is also being followed for example; Vodafone has announced in March 2016 about its agreement to become an IOT managed partner with Philips. The two companies get agreed to implement smart street lighting system in the market.

The development of smart cities is one of the major trends that will gain traction in the market in the next four years. Smart lighting is an important aspect for constructing smart cities as it helps conserve energy and assists in reducing operational costs. Several governments across the world have started investing in smart city projects and are adopting smart solutions such as smart street lighting, smart grids, urban mobility, and smart parking.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the Global Smart Lighting Market with the largest market share due to increasing disposition of smart lighting in commercial, infrastructural and industrial sectors in the region, and therefore accounting for a huge market and is expected to grow over previous growth records by 2027. Smart Lighting Market in North America market is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR by 2027. The Asia-Pacific market for Smart Lighting Market is expected to grow at a considerable rate of CAGR (2017-2027).