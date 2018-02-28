Service Robotics Market Development Strategy 2018

Market Scenario:

Service robot can be defined as a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application. Service robotics is differentiated into two parts as personal/domestic service robots and professional service robots. Service robots that are used for performing daily tasks, non-commercial use, and others are the personal/domestic service robots. Whereas service robots that perform commercial tasks and are operated by trained operators are the professional service robots.

The study indicates that technological advancements, innovation and high demands for automation are the major driving factors for the service robotics market. The study indicates that many organizations face challenges of finding skilled workforce, high labor costs, maintaining quality of service, and others, to overcome these challenges service robotic is growing significantly in the market. Moreover high investments in R&D, growing awareness and human safety concerns are driving the service robotics market.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2437

Apart from it, developments in computer aided systems, internet of things (IoT), engineering technologies are the factors driving service robotics. The decreasing human labor has led to a threat in service robotics. Lack of awareness and scarcity of investment for many companies could be the major restraints for service robotics.

The Service Robotics Market is expected to grow at USD ~20 Billion by 2022, at ~15% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Robot component and equipment manufacturers and suppliers

Robot manufacturers and suppliers

System designers and machine manufacturers

Product manufacturers

Robot system and software programmers

Analysts and strategic business planners

End-users

Research labs and research institutes

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Service robotics market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The ongoing global trend towards robotics is being reflected in an increase in the number of service robots in US. The study indicates that North America is dominating the service robotic market followed by Europe owing to factors such as increased demand of service robots by defense, medical, construction sectors and inclination towards automation.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region in the service robotics market by the forecast period. The study also reveals that North America and Europe would show hand-in-hand growth dominate the service robotics market by the forecast period. Y

Study Objectives of Service Robotics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Service Robotics

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Service Robotics market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Service Robotics.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Service robotics Market are – GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (U.S.), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.), KUKA AG (Germany), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway), DJI (China), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Parrot SA (France), Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited (Japan), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others

Segments

Service Robotics by Type:

Domestic

Professional

Service Robotics by End-User:

Automotive

Transportation

Healthcare

Construction

Defense

Media & Entertainment

Security

Supply and Logistics

Agriculture

Others

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/service-robotics-market-2437

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 3 SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA LTE MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 6 U.S. SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 7 U.S. SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 8 CANADA SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 9 CANADA SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 10 EUROPE SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 11 EUROPE SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 12 GERMANY SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 13 GERMANY SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 14 FRANCE SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 15 FRANCE SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 16 U.K. SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 17 U.K. SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 18 REST OF EUROPE SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 19 REST OF EUROPE CHIP ON FLEX MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 20 ASIA-PACIFIC SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 21 ASIA-PACIFIC SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SERVICE ROBOTICS TYPES MARKET, BY END-USER

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com