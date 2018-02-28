The Seiko prowess

Seiko, despite conceptualizing and producing the world’s first solar-powered quartz watches never made it prevalent in the world market but their focus has always been on how to improve the technology further along with the looks. The result is a tremendous progress in the Seiko designs compared to its competitors and the Seiko Solar Chronograph SSC301P1 SSC301P SSC301 Mens Watch demonstrates the quartz prowess of the brand that writes a different chapter altogether.

Visual details:

The Seiko Solar Chronograph SSC301P1 SSC301P SSC301 Mens Watch borrows its cues from the pilots’ watches and shapes it up to fit the requirements of a regular urban dweller. It measures regular seconds (sub-dial at 9), elapsed chronograph seconds (central long hand) and chronograph minutes (sub-dial at 12) with its Caliber V172 quartz movement, which allows for a smooth sweep for the chrono-seconds, bringing a mechanical feel. Alongside, the 6’o clock sub-dial helps to track time in a second time zone and doubles up for alarm function. It displays the date through a cut out window at 3. All these features, coming together, makes the Seiko Solar Chronograph SSC301P1 SSC301P SSC301 Mens Watch an extremely versatile piece that’s fit for the work place; the fields and traveling.

Tech-talks

The Seiko Solar Chronograph SSC301P1 SSC301P SSC301 Mens Watch takes around 10 hours under bright (but not direct) sunlight to get fully charged after which, it can run at a stretch for six months, without any further exposure to any kind of light. When the charge is hitting rock bottom, you’ll find the regular seconds-hand ticking once every two seconds and the chronograph will stop functioning. The knurled, screw-down crown is an additional insurance against water related damage; it’s big enough to be gripped even if you have your gloves on.

The Seiko Solar Chronograph SSC301P1 SSC301P SSC301 Mens Watch is surprisingly accurate, even among quartz pieces and the chronograph measures seconds in 1/5th increments. It allows measuring split time, which is a great aid if you like to track multiple timings without resetting the chronograph every time.

The feel of it:

The Seiko Solar Mens Watch screams quality. It feels both heavy and solid; thanks to the surgical grade stainless steel use for its construction. Therefore, anyone who wants a good looking, reliable watch fit for use in multiple fields shall find the Seiko Solar Chronograph SSC301P1 SSC301P SSC301 Mens Watch an irresistible piece to miss out upon!

Bottom line: Every Seiko timepiece alike, the Seiko Solar Alarm Chronograph Mens Watch represents many things spanning between reliability and style, which comes from its track record and a rich history. Seiko, being an undisputed leader also in the fields of quartz timekeeping, is a robust piece fit for professional use, with distinct aesthetics that can be spotted from many feet away.

