Run Adam named Title Sponsor for 22nd Federation Cup

Pune, 28th February, 2018: Athletics Federation of India announces association with Run Adam, a sporting talent app with a vision to help realise the dreams of athletes as sponsor for the 22nd Federation cup Sr. National Athletic Championships 2018 will be held from 5th to 8th March 2018 at NIS-NS, Patiala. This competition will serve as the final qualification trials for the 21st Commonwealth Games to be held at Gold Coast, Australia from 4th to 15th April 2018.

The announcement was made in the presence of Ms. Anju Bobby George (Olympian) and Neeraj Chopra (U20 IAAF World Champion, Javelin Throw).

Speaking about the association with Run Adam Mr. C.K. Valson, AFI Secretary said “India is abundant with sporting talent, associating with Run Adam who shares our vision to promote sporting talents will position India, a sporting giant in the international arena. This 22nd Federation cup which will be held from 5th to 8th March will set the tone for 21st Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia. Our association will be an important milestone in Indian sporting history. I welcome Run Adam for establishing such sporting eco system which encourages athletes for the preparation in international events”.

Speaking on the association with Athletic Federation of India Mr. K. Yeragaselvan, CEO and MD of Run Adam, an avid sports enthusiast himself said “It gives us immense pleasure in associating with Athletics Federation of India in this 22nd Federation Cup Sr. National Athletic Championships 2018. Since it will serve as the final qualification trials for the 21st Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia it will be a dream for every athlete to represent our country in the international arena. Run Adam’s Vision is to bring the country’s sporting ecosystem under one umbrella to help solve the biggest challenges facing sporting talent”.Run Adam also sponsored Indian Grand Prix-1, the season opener of AFI, which was held yesterday at NS-NIS Patiala.

Events to be conducted at Run Adam 22nd Federation Cup Sr. National Championships- Patiala:

Men– 100m, 200m 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, 10000m, 110mH, 400mH, 3000m SC, Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump, Pole Vault, Shot Put, Discus Throw, Hammer Throw, Javelin Throw, Decathlon

Women -100m, 200m 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, 10000m, 100mH, 400mH, 3000m SC, Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump, Pole Vault, Shot Put, Discus Throw, Hammer Throw, Javelin Throw, Heptathlon