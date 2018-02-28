Propanediol Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2025

The Propanediol Market Report meet user’s requirements and provides in detail information of Regions, Companies, Players, Applications and others. This Research reports adds value to the user’s business requirements and beneficial for future references.

This report focuses on the Global Propanediol Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, exclusively in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on type, application, regions, and manufacturers.

About this Report:

The report Propanediol Market by Manufacturers highlights the essential market dynamics of Propanediol sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

The Global Propanediol Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

Petroleum-based Propanediol

Bio-based Propanediol

The Global Propanediol Market can be segmented by Application as follows:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Antifreeze & Functional Fluid

Liquid Detergents

Plasticizers

Others

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Propanediol Market:

Dow

Huntsman

DuPont (Tate Lyle )

ADM

Polioles

Lyondell Basell Industries

Repsol

BASF

Oelon

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi

ADEKA

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chemical

Table of Contents –

1 Propanediol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Propanediol

1.2 Propanediol Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Propanediol Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Propanediol Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Petroleum-based Propanediol

1.2.4 Bio-based Propanediol

1.3 Global Propanediol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Propanediol Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.3.3 Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

1.3.4 Antifreeze & Functional Fluid

1.3.5 Liquid Detergents

1.3.6 Plasticizers

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Propanediol Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Propanediol Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Propanediol (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Propanediol Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Propanediol Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

