The ” Privacy Filters Market “Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Privacy Filters Market.

PUNE, India, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Privacy Filters Market(Type: PET Filters, PVC Filters, Other Filters; Application: Laptops, Monitors, Tablets, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017 – 2025”, estimates that the global market of privacy filters is expected to reach the market value of more than 1 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% in terms of revenue during the period 2017 – 2025.

The report on global privacy filters market comprises the actual historical market sizes and volume for the period 2013 – 2015, estimated for 2016 and forecast for the period 2017 – 2025. Privacy filters are assisting companies complies with new legislations by keeping confidential data out of sight. The Data Protection Act (1998) approves that appropriate protections must be put in to surrounding to confirm there is no revelation of particular data to unauthorized third parties, deprived of approval of the individual concerned.

Reduction of Blue Light Transmission from Screen Display

The filter offers operational blackout privacy from lateral views outside a 60-degree observing angle. This gives employees the liberty to work more productively and confidentially, as it generates a side view hurdle to snooping eyes and visual hackers who try to seize sensitive, private and confidential information from screens for illicit use. Filters can be attached and detached easily and can remain at decided place even if the laptop is locked.

Insights on Market Segments

The privacy filters market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into PET filters, PVC filters, other filters. Based on application, the market is divided into laptops, monitors, tablets, others. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Furthermore, North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Also, Europe is bifurcated into major countries such as Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is sub-classified into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World is sub-segmented into Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Wide Acceptance of Privacy Filters in North America

North America was the largest market in the global privacy filters market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2025, with more than 44% share in terms of volume. Wide acceptance of privacy filters is observed owing to its flexible design as it can be easily installed and detached and the fitting is done neatly into the bezel for wide-screen as well as regular LCD and CRT displays. The filters black out the view on either side of the monitor without distortion or blurring. In addition, Asia-Pacific privacy filters market is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue as well as volume during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the report include ZAGG Inc., V7 Company, Kensington Computer Products Group Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Targus Group International, Inc., 3M Company, Fellowes, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, among others.

