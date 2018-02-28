Non-Volatile Memory Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Market Scenario

Non-volatile memory refers to computer memory which has the capability to hold or save data. Unlike volatile memory, it does not require memory data to be periodically refreshed. Non-volatile memory is used for storing digital media and is typically used for secondary or long term storage.

Technology giants such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Intel Corporation and IBM Corporation are a few major players in the global Non-Volatile Memory Market. Kilopass has announced that their high capacity OTP NVM is designed into Montage Technology Group Limited’s next generation set-top box chips.They are targeting emerging market environments with challenging operating conditions. Kilopass’ Anti-Fuse NVM OTP IP provides HDMI and conditional access security keys hack-resistance storage for ultimate protection of content and network access. Whereas, SK Hynix wins Toshiba Memory unit deal. SK Hynix has succeeded in acquiring the memory chip business of the world’s second largest NAND provider Toshiba. Now SK Hynix will be able to maintain its competitiveness in the NAND flash sector.

Increasing use of highly scalable memory devices and growing demand for non-volatile memory in connected and wearable devices market are major factors driving the growth of the global non-volatile memory market. Furthermore, increasing deployment of non-volatile memory in banking and financial services sector is boosting the growth of the market.

The traditional non-volatile memory segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the overall market. The segment is further classified into FLASH, non-volatile SRAM, embedded non-volatile memory, EPROM and SPROM. Whereas, the emerging segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. It is further classified into 3D NAND, magneto resistive RAM, Ferroelectric RAM, resistive RAM, 3D Xpoint and others.

The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and proliferation of intelligent connected devices in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud based CRM modules is another major factor driving the growth of the non-volatile memory market in the region.

The global non-volatile memory market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

The global non-volatile Memory market is segmented by type, application and vertical. Based on the type, the market is segmented into traditional and emerging. The traditional segment is further classified into FLASH, non-volatile SRAM, embedded non-volatile memory, EPROM and SPROM. The emerging segment is further classified into 3D NAND, magneto resistive RAM, Ferroelectric RAM, resistive RAM, 3D Xpoint and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, health & monitoring, enterprise storage, industrial and others. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, automotive, energy & power, manufacturing and others.

Regional Analysis

The global non-volatile memory market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of market in Asia Pacific is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of high speed and low power consuming memory devices across various industry verticals. Also, presence of technological giants like Samsung and Hynix is another major factor boosting the market growth in the region

