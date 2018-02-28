Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

The report on Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market by application (dairy products, poultry, seafood & meat products, convenience food, fruits & vegetables), by materials (ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, polyamide), by machinery (tray-sealer machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-in-box), by atmosphere (nitrogen, oxygen, carbon-dioxide) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 4.2% to 4.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global modified atmospheric packaging market is driven by factors such as, rapidly rising demand for packaged food such as bread, fruits and vegetable, processed meat, fish, seafood and dairy products. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include mechanical damage during transportation and high capital expenditure required for the machinery and material used in modified atmospheric packaging.

Increasing consumer awareness about healthy food products and improvements in lifestyle are likely to stimulate market growth and provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Controlling the cost and maintaining the machinery for production are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global modified atmospheric packaging market by application, by material, by machinery, by atmosphere and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes dairy products, bakery & confectionary, poultry, seafood & meat products; convenience food, fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of material market is segmented into ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, oriented polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide and others. Similarly, on the basis of machinery market segmented into tray-sealer machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, deep-drawing machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-sealing machine, bag-in-box and others. On the basis of atmosphere market further segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, carbon-dioxide and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

North America is the key consumer of modified atmospheric packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 31% share in the global market. The dominance of North America is projected to continue over the forecast period due to rising awareness about food safety and implementation of food safety modernization act by the government in this region. Following North America, Asia pacific considered as prominent market for modified atmospheric packaging and anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of XX % over the forecast period. Moreover, rising income level, changing lifestyle and growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods in the emerging economies such as India and China are likely to drive the market growth at rapid pace across the region.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, CVP Systems, Inc., Dansensor A/S, Gulf Cryo, Multisorb Technologies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Linde Group, Total Packaging Solutions, ULMA Packaging, Coop.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of modified atmospheric packaging market globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of modified atmospheric packaging.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global modified atmospheric packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global modified atmospheric packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

