Lucintel’s PESTLE Analysis of Turkey 2017

Turkey economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 71.2% to the total GDP in 2016. Transport and storage is the major contributing 12% of GDP. The Turkish government is expected to start a number of projects that will help further develop on various sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. Turkey’s government has planned to invest in the private sector and carry out a number of large infrastructure projects, including roads, retail, trade and industrial centers, and hospitals. The Turkish government is focusing on structural reform, which will encourage the consumer spending, business sector, exports, employment, income and saving, domestic and external demand, and move the economy toward an externally sustainable path.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of Turkey and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “PESTLE Analysis of Turkey 2017”. This report provides an analysis of the Turkey economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, scenario analysis, and risk analysis of Turkey is also included in the report. The report also includes forecast for Turkey’s economic growth through 2022.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influence on investment decisions in the economy. The political system of Turkey is strictly a secular parliamentary representative democratic system. The country is largest exporter of automotive vehicles in the world. Turkey is highly dependent on mineral oil and products import, which is one of the main challenges. If oil prices increase, it directly affects the country’s GDP. Turkey’s GDP is mainly driven by consumption, spending, and expenditure. Turkey has strong international assessments of the business environment. Turkey has Development Goals which provides direction for prioritizing capital expenditure, encouraging private investment and creating jobs for nationals in the private sector. Another challenge for Turkey has facing social challenges that include increasing crime rate, which is raising the level of corruption.

