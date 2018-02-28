Karma Mobility: making mobility possible with lightweight wheelchairs

[WORCESTERSHIRE, 1/03/2018] – For over 30 years Karma Mobility has been enabling those with limited ability to regain their independence by supplying a range of lightweight and electric wheelchairs.

As the UK’s leading wheelchair sale specialists and member of the British Healthcare Trade Association, Karma Mobility is able to provide users with lightweight wheelchairs that are tailored to their particular needs. They supply many mobility dealers across the UK, as well as the NHS.

//A full range of lightweight wheelchairs with Karma Mobility//

With no less than seven different lightweight wheelchairs, from the Ergo 115 to the Robin, Karma Mobility has lightweight wheelchairs for every user’s needs and tastes.

With Ergo lightweight wheelchairs from Karma Mobility, the patented S-shaped Ergo seating gives users greater comfort, through redistributing pressure that ultimately fosters a better seating position.

Karma Mobility Sparrow lightweight wheelchairs give away one of their biggest selling points in their name – they weigh in at only 11.7 kg and easily fold up into a small package for storage. Puncture proof tyres and slowing brakes are also part of the Sparrow model.

Dove self propel lightweight wheelchairs from Karma Mobility aren’t just light , they’re ultra-light. This is made possible by using aircraft grade aluminium, which enables these lightweight wheelchairs to be simultaneously light and incredibly strong.

With Karma Mobility Wren 2 lightweight wheelchairs, attention to the details gives users a range of special features to make their wheelchair experience more enjoyable. These include progressive slowing brakes, flip back armrests, and detachable footrest hangers that swing both inward and outward.

These are just a few of the highlights of the lightweight wheelchairs from Karma Mobility. There are many more options that users can explore through contacting Karma Mobility directly or via one of the many dealers of Karma Mobility lightweight wheelchairs.

//Customised lightweight wheelchairs//

Whichever lightweight wheelchair users select, there is also a range of accessories to consider with Karma Mobility lightweight wheelchairs. These include wheelchair and backrest bags, seat belts, heel loops, adjustable head rests, elevating leg rests and stump supports.

With so many options available, lightweight wheelchairs with Karma Mobility can provide an effective mobility solution for many users with different lifestyles. Visit www.karmamobility.co.uk for more information.