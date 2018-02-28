IT Asset Management Software Market Key Companies Profile, Share and Forecast 2027

IT Asset Management Software Global Market – Overview

The Global IT Asset Management Software Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the increasing competition in the cloud computing stage. This competition is further prompting the developers to develop state of the art ITAM software solutions.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global IT Asset Management Software Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a huge growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

IT Asset Management Software refers to those software which are being used to monitor the IT assets in the organization. This software plays very vital role in the cost minimization and excess purchase of IT Assets. It involves the identification and deep collection of information about hardware and software which are being used in the organization and helps in the purchase decision. Currently this market has seen marvellous growth as every organization needs IT products for effective process and this software helps to monitor the IT Assets.

There is a potential scope for ITAM software Solutions to evolve further ahead of maintaining static inventory spreadsheets for desktops, laptops and servers to software, contracts and maintenance agreements and should empower IT departments to self-sufficiently manage the whole IT gamut effortlessly, states the MRFR Research Analyst while discussing upon the Market Analysis.

IT Asset Management Software Market is predominantly driven by the shift of IT Sectors towards the centralized automation of IT infrastructure. This shift is attributed the evolving Cloud intervention that has initially changed the mode of operation in the sector.

Key Players

ServiceNow, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), BMC Software Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), HP Inc. (US), Oracle Corp (US), Dell Inc. (US), LANDESK Software (US), Samanage Ltd. (US), and Symantec Corp. (US), are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global IT Asset Management Software Market.

The Market of IT Asset Management Software Market appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous well-established players having international and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for the leading players. These key players compete based upon pricing, reputation and services. Vendors strive to develop the IT Asset Management Software solution that delivers a suite of application offerings to help address the needs of IT departments and also enables asset management and service-desk functions to work together seamlessly via a single product installation, a single user interface, and a common data layer and workflow engine. Using time-tested methodologies and best practices, key players try to bring together disparate point systems from multiple providers into a security-rich, integrated environment that addresses resource planning, passenger experience and asset management.

Related News:

October 17, 2017 – IT Asset Tool announced the release of the new version 1.3.04 which includes many new features and many new enhancements to its many features, making it one of the leaders of asset management software. The company spokesperson also mentioned that a lot of efforts have been made to improve the simplicity of use and installation and to allow an easier management and software inventory.

Regional Analysis

Currently North America is dominating the market of IT Asset Management Software Market with the largest market share due to support from the US and Canada as these countries are well developed. Europe stands as second position in prospect of market share due to the heavy industrialization in past couple of years in various countries that belongs to this region. IT Asset Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with a substantial CAGR and expected to reach to astronomical amounts by the end of forecasted period. Currently Asia-Pacific holds a considerable market share.