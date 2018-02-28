Industrial Pails Market to Witness Steady Growth at 4.6% CAGR During 2017-2026

Pails are a type of cylindrical containers that are usually made up of plastic or metal and are used in the storage of liquid or semi-liquid industrial products. There are various factors that are contributing to the expansion of global industrial pails market. A major factor is the rapid growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Manufacturers in such industries want packaging solutions that are light in weight, are cost effective and also durable and strong for their bulk liquid packaging requirements. Due to this reason, industrial pails find significant applications in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, there is a growing demand for paints, adhesives and coatings all across the world and this is another factor driving the market growth. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials for the manufacturing of industrial pails are restraining the growth of the global industrial pails market. Besides, there are growing applications of industrial pails in the food and beverage, construction and mining industries, which are providing new opportunities for the global industrial pails market.

The global industrial pails market is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 9,300 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of forecast.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Industrial Pails Market

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the low density polyethylene material type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 650 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The low density polyethylene material type segment was estimated to account for nearly one-tenth of the revenue share of the material type category by the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2026 end.

As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the 3 Gal capacity segment will reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,050 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the period of assessment. The 3 Gal capacity segment was estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the capacity category in the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

As per the estimates of Future Market Insights, the agriculture segment is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 310 Mn in 2026. The agriculture segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the agriculture segment.

Future Market Insights forecasts the US industrial pails market to grow from nearly US$ 1,200 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,700 Mn in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Competition Landscape

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for industrial pails, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as FDL Packaging Group, Grief Inc., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co., Sonoco, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Mauser Group B.V., Fibrestar Drums Ltd, Delta Containers Direct Limited and Industrial Container Services.

