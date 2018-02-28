Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Growth and Forecast up, 2018 by Radiant Insights, Inc

Given the wealth of potential targets to overcome tumor-induced immune suppression, many novel active immunotherapies are in clinical development across a range of solid tumor types. The most advanced in development are checkpoint inhibitors. These checkpoint inhibitors have dramatically altered the natural history of hard-to-treat cancers by producing substantial clinical benefits for certain tumor types and patients. Some of these checkpoints are called PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 receptors.



According to the report “Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022”, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is anticipated to cross US$ 25 Billion by 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.



Furthermore, the report provides insights about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. Moreover, the report provides the sales of commercialized immune checkpoint inhibitors.



The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4. According to the report, PD-1 segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due to entry of multiple pharmaceutical players in the PD-1 inhibitors market, increasing investments from various key pharmaceutical companies and active research with many pharmaceutical companies looking to launch there products.



The later part of the report discusses some of the prominent players in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. A brief business overview of each player has been provided along with their product and pipeline portfolios and recent developments. Overall, immune checkpoint inhibitor is an important and rapidly emerging field. This report will prove as a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.



