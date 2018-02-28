Hunter & Hunter Advisors Equips Small Business Owners to Build Equity with New SBA Loan

Leading Business and Real Estate Financiers, Hunter and Hunter Advisors has issued a challenge to small business owners to purchase their building instead of wasting money on leases.

The company is backing this challenge with the introduction of a new SBA Loan and rent replacement option. Under new SBA loan, small business owners can access 100% real estate financing for a property worth between $500,000 up to $5 million. Applicants can qualify for $5 million in 5 minutes without impacting their credit. The company offers competitive interest rate from as low as 6.49% with a repayment term of up to 30 years. The new SBA loan can also be used to consolidate high interest rate business loans and credit cards.

Questioned about the motivation for introducing the Rent Replacement Option, Managing Director of Hunter & Hunter Advisors, Richard Dang, said: “Leases take a big chunk out of a business owner’s revenue. That’s money that has gone down the drain. We introduced this loan because we want to empower small business owners to build equity while building their business by purchasing the leased property they run their business from. It’s really a win-win situation.”

With more than a decade in business, Hunter & Hunter Advisors have established a reputation for providing creative financing for business and real estate investors. The company offers a range of real estate financing options for renovations and even commercial real estate. Business owners interested in owning commercial real estate can access up to $40 million.

And while the average real estate investment loan can take several weeks, Hunter & Hunter Advisors pride itself on offering a speedy turnaround service. The company’s funding process can take as little as 3 weeks.

For further information about the rent replacement option, visit Hunter & Hunter’s website at https://www.hunter-advisors.com

Media Contact:

David McBride

Company: Hunter & Hunter Advisors

Address: 1717 Mckenny Ave, Dallas, TX 75245

Phone: 800-326-0260

Email: david@hunter-advisors.com

Website: www.hunter-advisors.com