HOLI CELEBRATION AT ‘BOULEVARD’ THEORCHID MUMBAI

‘Boulevard’ at The Orchid Mumbai is hosting a special Holi brunch to celebrate the festival of colours with an elaborate choice of ethnic delicacies. Immerse yourself in vibrant flavours with a delectable spread of Holi delights that includes Thandai, Vodka Pani Puri, Pichkari shots, regular appetizers, Indian favorites, International assortments and an array of desserts. Sip, savour, plug up your taste buds and enjoy the festive spirit to the hilt.

Date: 2nd March, 2018

Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Brunch Price : 1500 /- ++onwards

Venue: The Orchid Hotel, 70/C, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai – 400099

Reservations: 022-26164000/ 8433967882 | http://www.orchidhotel.com