Heartland Tank Services Observes TFI and API Standards for Aboveground Liquid Fertilizer Tanks

[ENGLEWOOD, 03/01/2018] – Heartland Tank Services works with agricultural facilities on the proper storage of liquid fertilizers. It is a trusted builder of aboveground steel storage tanks. The company also provides services to ensure tank integrity and longevity. Among these services are regular API 653 tank inspections.

A Concerted Move to Maintain Industry Standards

In 1990, state regulatory agencies in the country sought to fill gaps in regulations following a series of costly aboveground steel storage malfunctions that year. Eleven years later, after evaluating the then-existing maintenance practices for outdoor storage tanks, The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) published the Aboveground Storage Tanks of Liquid Fertilizer —Recommended Inspection Guidelines.

The TFI last updated the guidelines in 2009. It recommended that all new tanks should follow the American Petroleum Institute (API) Standard 650 for design and build. Meanwhile, inspections for existing tanks should use the API Standard 653 as the basis for its evaluations.

These are the guidelines that the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) recommendsthe fertilizer industry to follow to this day. CSB advises companies to include the use of the TFI guidelines in their contracts when they hire third-party aboveground storage facilities and service providers.

Heartland Tank Services adheres to the TFI’s recommendations. It follows the API 650for aboveground storage tank constructions and the API 653 for tank inspections.

Compliance Ensures Safety and Protection from Losses

After three decades of providing indispensable storage solutions for the fertilizer industry, Heartland Tank Services has cultivated a reputation and expertise in aboveground liquid storage tank construction. It focuses on tank integrity and quality. It also provides high-quality PVC internal tank lining, which helps extend the life of steel storage tanks.

Meanwhile, the company’s API-certified inspectors uncover existing and potential issues. They begin with a visual inspection followed by tests to measure thickness, vacuum, and settlement. Heartland Tank Services concludes with a comprehensive report and recommendations for repairs.

