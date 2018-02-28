Healthy diet for a working women

Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur

Women today are superstars balancing between the demands of family and profession, coping with the pressure to look healthy and eating a certain way, many women are finding it very difficult to maintain a healthy diet. Women are always prone to neglects their own dietary needs, prioritizing the needs of their family first. This should be neglected and women should start focusing on their diet to avoid complications later. Consumption of the right amount of food would not only boost up your mood or energy, but will also help in maintaining a healthy weight, leading to a great support through every stage of a women’s life.

A balanced diet is a basic essential for a women’s health. Women likewise men should enjoy a wide variety of foods, such as the fruits, whole grains, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats and low-fat dairy products. Women who in-take healthy food are benefitted by easy pregnancy and nursing, which helps in reducing their PMS and keeping the bones resilient and also builds up a strong immunity to resist the symptoms of menopause.

A good diet plan which is well balanced and includes all the vital nutrients is very essential, for any working women. It’s not just the working fraternity but also to every girl and a homemaker. A diet chart should be planned in a way which is not complicated to follow, it must remain flexible, and include a wide variety of food put together.

Here are some tips, for a working women to stay healthy and fit:

• Don’t skip breakfast: In whatever hurry you are, skipping breakfast is a biggest sin to health. A good healthy breakfast, starting with fruits will always help in keeping oneself energetic all day.

• Homemade lunch: It is mandatory for working women to carry lunch from home and avoid outside food, home prepared food is always healthy, and without getting bored by a monotonous food every day, lunch can be cooked differently by adding enough proteins and vitamins to it.

• Have enough water: Women needs to keep themselves hydrated, ensuring that they carry a bottle of water to office every day, as dehydration can keep them tiring and exhausted.

• Avoid processed food: Drinks and processed foods are always should always be an option to opt out. Foods like sugary snacks, extra salted cookies and which contains white flour and added preservatives are the antecedents to lifestyle diseases.

5 Best Power Foods for Women

1. Apples

This fruit is one of the best food women should be eating, as it is very high in metabolism and it acts as an antioxidant which strengthens the body’s immune system. Apples are among one of three foods, which is most effective in reducing coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease and the risk of deaths among women.

2. Dark Chocolates

Cocoa’s benefits health by its high concentrations of polyphenols and flavones, which protects the heart. Consuming cocoa as hot drink or dark chocolate are in a better cardiovascular shape than other’s. It is also found that people eat an ounce and a half of dark chocolates, every day for a couple of weeks, are stress free and feel very less frazzled.

3. Olive Oil

Olive oil helps women in lowering their ‘bad’ cholesterol and raise ‘good’ cholesterol, which in turn helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases. A healthy diet including fats like olive oil, favours women from the prevention of heart attacks, strokes, paralysis and usually deaths due to high cardio vascular risks.

4. Oats

Eating a healthy diet, which includes fiber- rich whole grains, oatmeal and proteins can help women cope against the odds of developing type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Oatmeal helps women to lose weight by an easier way, eating oats keeps one full. It slows down the emptying of stomach and increases the satiety hormone PYY.

5. Avocados

These also known as butter fruit, are rich in monounsaturated fat, which helps women to nourish their skin, nails and hairs. The content of lutein, also adds to the improvement of eyes. These are also very high in potassium, which aids in lower blood pressure.