Glycinates Market: An Essential Factor In Preparation Of Different Food & Feed Products.

Market Definition:

Glycinates are synthetic chemicals which majorly contain amino acids and have a good foaming property. They are also known as glycine chelates. Glycinates are widely used in foods, beverages, supplements, and feed industry for the preparation of different food & feed products. They are used as an additive because of their functional attributes which help in improving the overall body metabolism. Commonly used glycinates in food & feed industry are zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and many others.

Market Scenario

The mounting growth rate in the population with nutrient deficiency of zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and other essential nutrients in the developing countries is causing an increased demand for functional foods & beverages product; this has uplifted the demand for glycinates in the foods & beverages industry. Moreover, increasing consumption of meat and meat products has demanded improved and nutritive feed products, which has positively impacted the market growth of glycinates.

Furthermore, increasing demand for glycinates other than food & feed industries is adding fuel to the growth of the global glycinates market. Additionally, improvement in the production process and development of improved products from the major key players are supporting the growth of the global glycinates market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Findings

• Asia Pacific region is experiencing a high demand for glycinates as a feed additive

• Application of magnesium glycinates in the dietary supplements industry is experiencing a higher growth rate

• Nov 2017, BASF has arrived into a Distribution Agreement with Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., a leader in the field of animal nutrition in India, with expertise in feed additives, especially vitamin and mineral premixes, to extend its organically-bound trace elements (glycinates) product offering to feed producers in South Asia

Segments

The global glycinates market is segmented into type, form, and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and others. Among all, the magnesium glycinate segment is dominating the market followed by the iron glycinate owing to its higher use in the foods & beverages industry as a detoxifying agent. Also, high use of magnesium glycinate in dietary supplements has uplifted the growth of this segment.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into liquid, powder, and others. Among all, the powder segment holds the major market share due to its wide range of product applicability including food, beverages, feed, supplements, and others. Also, low cost and ease of availability make the dry form more efficient.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into foods, beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, and others. Among all, the feed segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of glycinates in animal feed for improving feed performance. However, increased consumption of meat & meat products is driving the growth of glycinates market owing to high consumption of nutritive feed.

Regional Analysis

The global glycinates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the glycinates market followed by Europe. The U.S. in the North American region is experiencing a high demand for glycinates in animal feed and dietary supplement products. Moreover, increased demand for meat and meat products in the U.K, Germany, and France is supporting the growth of the glycinates market.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region for glycinates market owing to increasing demand for glycinates as an additive in foods, beverages, & animal feed in the emerging markets of India and China.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global glycinates market: Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), NovoTech Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Dunstan Nutrition Ltd. (New Zealand), Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co Ltd. (China), Schaumann GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Aliphos Belgium SA/NV (Belgium), and Albion Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

