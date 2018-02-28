Global Synthetic Fibers Market Projected to Grow at Over 4% CAGR through 2026

The Global Synthetic Fibers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% through 2026, according to new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Synthetic Fiber Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026” offers holistic analysis and insights on the growth of the synthetic fibers market during the assessment period.

A holistic and comprehensive assessment highlighting the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats has been offered in the report. According to the report, demand for synthetic fibers will continue to be driven by applications in home furnishing and décor. Synthetic fibers are used in a wide range of home décor applications, and macroeconomic trends such as recovery in housing market in developed countries are likely to promote market growth over the forecast period. In addition to growing demand from the home décor segment, the adoption of synthetic fibers is also growing in the automotive industry. In the automotive sector, synthetic fibers are widely used in decorating the interior of vehicles. Steady growth of the automotive sector, especially in developing countries, is likely to drive synthetic fibers market during the assessment period.

Although the outlook on the synthetic fibers market is positive, stringent regulations governing the production and use of synthetic fibers has created challenges for manufacturers. Further, there is a growing preference towards fibers made from synthetic materials, which is further hampering market growth. These factors are likely to stymie the prospects of manufacturers during the assessment period.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the global synthetic fibers market, the report offers segment-wise analysis and forecast. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into nylon, polyester, and acrylic. By end-use industry, the key segments include home furnishing, apparel, and industrial. The region-wise analysis has been carried out in APEJ, Latin America, North America, Europe, and MEA. According to the report, APEJ will continue to be one of the largest markets for synthetic fibers market during the forecast period. The growing middle class population in China and India is promoting the demand for luxury products such as home furnishing and apparels. The report opines that APAC will continue to be one of the most lucrative markets for synthetic fibers during the assessment period.

The key player profiled in the report include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Indorama Corporation, China Petroleum Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, Toho Tenax, Teijin Limited, Asahi Kasei Fibers Corporation, and Eastman. The report analyzes the business and product strategies of key players and offers holistic insights on the market.

