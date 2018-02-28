Global Organic Oats Market Continues to be Driven by Rising Focus on Health and Wellness

The Global Organic Oats Market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of over 6% during the assessment period 2017-2027. According to a new report titled “Organic Oats Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), global demand for organic oats is growing on account of broader health and wellness trends.

According to the report, global health and wellness trend is positively impacting the growth of organic oats market. Consumers around the world are focusing on healthy eating, which is driving the demand for organic oats around the globe. In many countries, traditional breakfast has been replaced with organic oats, and this has given a fillip to the prospects to manufacturers of organic oats. The report projects that growing emphasis on providing children a healthy and nutritious diet will promote market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed region-wise analysis and forecast on the organic oats market, and analysis has been offered for the regions North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. According to the report, North America, led by the US, will continue to be one of the most lucrative markets for organic oats during the forecast period. The demand for organic oats in the US is led by evolving consumer demand, where a preference for healthy foods is growing quickly. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to be one of the key markets that will offer opportunities to manufacturers during the assessment period. Many countries in APEJ are witnessing robust growth, which has led to the development of a strong middle class in the region. This middle class demographic is fuelling demand for quality products and services, which in turn, is auguring well for the prospects of the organic oats market. The report projects APEJ organic oats market to grow at a brisk pace during the assessment period.

The report also offers detailed competitive landscape and analysis and studies the business and product strategies of some of the leading players. According to the report, some of the key players in the market include Helsinki Mills Ltd., Nature’s Path, Grain Millers, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Quaker Oats Company, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Nairn’s Oatcakes Limited, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Bagrry’s India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Unigrain Pty Ltd., GrandyOats, Avena Foods Limited, Morning Foods Limited, Annex Holdings Pty Ltd., Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd., The Jordans & Ryvita Company Ltd., E. Flahavan and Sons Limited and Willow Creek Organic Grain Co. Inc.

