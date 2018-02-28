Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market Trend

According to a new report Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Medical Imaging Informatics is expected to attain a market size of $5.2billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The Software market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.4 % during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Healthcare Settings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during (2016 – 2022).

The Digital Radiography market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Nuclear Imaging market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Medical Imaging Informaticshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of General Electric (GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG), Onex Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, AGFA- GEVAERT, Lexmark International, Inc. and Mckesson Corporation.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-medical-imaging-informatics-market/

Research Scope

Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Deployment Type

Web Based

On Premise

Cloud

Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Healthcare Settings

Others

Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Application

Digital Radiography

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Nuclear Imaging

Others

Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Geography

North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market

S. Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Canada Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Mexico Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Rest of North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Europe Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Germany Medical Imaging Informatics Market

K. Medical Imaging Informatics Market

France Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Russia Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Spain Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Italy Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Informatics Market

China Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Japan Medical Imaging Informatics Market

India Medical Imaging Informatics Market

South Korea Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Singapore Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Malaysia Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Informatics Market

LAMEA Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Brazil Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Argentina Medical Imaging Informatics Market

UAE Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Saudi Arabia Medical Imaging Informatics Market

South Africa Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Nigeria Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Rest of LAMEA Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Companies Profiled

General Electric (GE)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)

Onex Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

AGFA- GEVAERT

Mckesson Corporation

Lexmark International, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market (2016-2022)

Europe Medical Imaging Informatics Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Informatics Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Medical Imaging Informatics Market (2016-2022)