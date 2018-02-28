Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market Trend

According to a new report Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Medical Imaging Informatics is expected to attain a market size of $5.2billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The Software market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The Hospitals market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.4 % during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Healthcare Settings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during (2016 – 2022).
The Digital Radiography market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Nuclear Imaging market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Medical Imaging Informaticshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of General Electric (GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG), Onex Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, AGFA- GEVAERT, Lexmark International, Inc. and Mckesson Corporation.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-medical-imaging-informatics-market/
Research Scope
Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Component
Software
Hardware
Services
Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Deployment Type
Web Based
On Premise
Cloud
Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By End-User
Hospitals
Diagnostics Centers
Ambulatory Healthcare Settings
Others
Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Application
Digital Radiography
Ultrasound
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Computed Tomography
Nuclear Imaging
Others
Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market By Geography
North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market
S. Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Canada Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Mexico Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Rest of North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Europe Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Germany Medical Imaging Informatics Market
K. Medical Imaging Informatics Market
France Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Russia Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Spain Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Italy Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Informatics Market
China Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Japan Medical Imaging Informatics Market
India Medical Imaging Informatics Market
South Korea Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Singapore Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Malaysia Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Informatics Market
LAMEA Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Brazil Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Argentina Medical Imaging Informatics Market
UAE Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Saudi Arabia Medical Imaging Informatics Market
South Africa Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Nigeria Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Rest of LAMEA Medical Imaging Informatics Market
Companies Profiled
General Electric (GE)
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)
Onex Corporation
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
AGFA- GEVAERT
Mckesson Corporation
Lexmark International, Inc.
