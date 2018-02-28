Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market“

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2017 to 2025. With fast changing technology use in industries and rising adoption of this technology in various applications, the IIoT market is expected to experience high growth in the coming years. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market worldwide include the emergence of big data analytics, increased technological investments in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, high demand from the healthcare sector and advent of industry specific IoT platforms in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors has been analyzed while developing the market growth models.

This report on the global industrial Internet of things market provides a detailed analysis of industrial connected machines and devices used for different applications by end-users depending upon their needs. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry which are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the IIoT market growth. It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the industrial Internet of Things market in order to highlight the competition scenario. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market: Market Segmentation

The global industrial Internet of Things market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of component, end-user and geography. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software and services. The hardware includes various sensors required for sensing data from connected devices, advanced robotic systems and connectivity devices. The software segment caters to IoT platforms provided by software providers which can be deployed in industries, embedded software required for the connected machines and analytics software for analyzing the fetched data. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into aviation, oil & gas, transportation, power generation & utility, manufacturing and healthcare (medical devices) and others (mining, agriculture etc.). Geographically, the global market for industrial Internet of things has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, and India. The analysis by component, end-user and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the IIoT market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market: Competitive Landscape

The report concludes company profiles of major players in the industrial internet of things market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and segment presence. Some of the major players in the global IIoT market with the significant developments are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc. and Sasken Technologies Ltd., among others.

The global Industrial Internet of Things Market is segmented as follows:

Industrial internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis, by Component

Hardware

Sensors

Robotic Systems

Connectivity Devices

Software

IoT Platforms

Embedded Software

Analytics

Service

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis, by End-user

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Power Generation & Utility

Manufacturing

Healthcare (Medical Devices)

Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

