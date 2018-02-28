Global GNSS Chip Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “GNSS Chip Market“

This report covers the analysis and forecast of the GNSS chip market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Billion Units) and value (US$ Bn).

Global navigational satellite systems chips or chipsets are components found in GNSS devices which helps in the transmission and receiving of signals. They also solve the purpose of storing memories of certain images or information receiving during the functioning of the GNSS devices. GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO are some of the examples of global navigational satellite systems which are used widely for navigational purpose while travelling, locating a place, tracking a person or cargo, surveying, mapping and other functions.

The report provides the size of the GNSS chip market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global GNSS chip market is provided in terms of both volume and value. Market volume is defined in billion units, while market value for regions is in US$ Bn. The market size and forecast for each type of devices segment is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different end-use industry applications.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with value being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized grades of GNSS chip in each end-use industries has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Demand for GNSS chip has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for GNSS chip in each application. The global GNSS chip market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from smart rings.

We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global GNSS chip market, split into regions. The type of operating system, technology and applications split of the market has been derived using a top-down approach for each regional market separately, with the global type of operating systems, technology and applications segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of GNSS chip of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

Global GNSS Chip Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the GNSS chip market by segmenting it based on type of devices, end-use industry and regional demand. The type of devices, and end-use industry segments have been analyzed based on current trends and future potential. The market has been estimated from 2017 to 2025 in terms of volume (Billion Units) and value (US$ Bn). Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These have been further sub-segmented into countries with relevance to the market. The segmentation also includes demand for individual applications in all regions.

The study covers the drivers and restraints governing the dynamics of the market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the GNSS chip market on the global and regional level.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-use industries have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of GNSS chip vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region. Hence, a similar volume-to value ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of GNSS chip for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into segments in each region.

Global GNSS Chip Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading market players in the GNSS chip market are Qualcomm Incorporated (, United States), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan), U-Blox Holdings AG (Switzerland), Intel Corporation (United States), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Broadcom Corporation (United States), Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (United States), Skyworks Solutions Inc. (United States), and Navika Electronics (India) among others.

The global GNSS chip market has been segmented into:

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Type of Devices

Smart Phones

In-Vehicle Networking Systems

Personal Navigational Devices

Others

Global GNSS Chip Market, By End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Agriculture

Automotive

Defense

Marine Industry

Others

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

