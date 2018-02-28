Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market by Type, Application, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018 – 2025 By Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Table of Contents

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Market Report 2018

1 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

1.2 Classification of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Rigid 1-2Sided

1.2.4 Standard Multilayer

1.2.5 HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

1.2.6 IC Substrate

1.2.7 Flexible Circuits

1.2.8 Rigid Flex

1.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer electronics

1.3.3 Computer

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Industrial/Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Military/Aerospace

1.4 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume) by Application

3 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Nippon Mektron

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Nippon Mektron Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Unimicron

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Unimicron Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 SEMCO

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 SEMCO Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Young Poong Group.

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Young Poong Group. Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Ibiden

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Ibiden Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 ZDT

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 ZDT Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Tripod

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Tripod Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 TTM

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 TTM Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 SEI

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 SEI Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Daeduck Group

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Daeduck Group Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 HannStar Board (GBM)

9.12 Viasystems

9.13 Nanya PCB

9.14 CMK Corporation

9.15 Shinko Electric Ind

9.16 Compeq

9.17 AT&S

9.18 Kingboard

9.19 Ellington

9.20 Junda Electronic

9.21 CCTC

9.22 Redboard

9.23 Wuzhou Group

9.24 Kinwong

9.25 Aoshikang

9.26 Shennan Circuits

10 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

