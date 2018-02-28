Global Deep Hole Drilling Market Size, Growth 2023 Forecast Research Report

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Deep Hole Drilling Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries”.

“This report studies the Deep?Hole?Drilling market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

A deep hole drilling machine is a metal-cutting machine tool, designed to produce very deep, precision holes into virtually any metal. Deep hole drilling machines enable the performance of specific tools such as BTA and gundrills, to optimize the deep hole drilling process for manufacturers. Machines are engineered to integrate the technology used by these tools, and optimize all aspects of the process, to drill deep holes with accuracy, reliability, and efficiency.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Deep

Hole Drilling in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TBT

Mollart

Kays Engineering

Entrust

GSM

Galbiati Group

Wim

TechniDrill

IMSA

Precihole

Honge Precision

TIBO

Dezhou Jutai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gun drilling

BTA / STS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine tools

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Deep Hole Drilling market.

Chapter 1, to describe Deep Hole Drilling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Deep Hole Drilling, with sales, revenue, and price of Deep Hole Drilling, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Deep Hole Drilling, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Deep Hole Drilling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Deep Hole Drilling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

