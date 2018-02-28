Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market: Asia Pacific to Remain the Most Lucrative Markets

The Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market is projected to grow at reach US$ 13.5 Bn by the end of 2025, according to a latest research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report titled “Aseptic Paper Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global demand for aseptic paper packaging is likely to be driven by evolving end-user demand.

The report offers holistic insights on the growth of the global aseptic paper packaging market. The key driving factors have been analyzed in detail, and the restraints, opportunities, and threats have also been discussed. According to the report, demand for aseptic paper packaging is likely to be driven by broader consumer trends such as demand for quality packaging that preserves the integrity of products. Consumers are looking for quality products and services and manufacturers are incorporating innovative solution to cater to the evolving demand. In addition to changing end-user demand, growth of the e-commerce sector is also likely to create market opportunities for manufacturers during the assessment period. E-commerce companies in both developed and developing countries demand highly efficient packaging solutions, as a result of which, demand for aseptic paper packaging has witnessed steady demand in the recent years. Although the outlook on the aseptic paper packaging is positive, availability of other cost-effective alternatives can hamper market growth during the assessment period.

To offer readers detailed insights, the report offers segment-wise analysis and forecast, segmenting the market on the basis of paper type, end-user, thickness, packaging type, packaging structure type, and region. By paper type, coated unbleached paperboard dominates revenue share, accounting for over 60% share in 2017. By thickness type, demand for 240 um to 260 um is the highest and it is anticipated that this segment will remain dominant throughout the forecast period. By packaging structure type, 6 layer is the most pervasive, and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged during the assessment period. By packaging type, flat top accounts for the leading revenue share. By end-user, dairy products continue to be the leading segment, followed by food & beverage.

According to the report, Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to remain the largest market for aseptic paper packaging during the assessment period. The demand for this form of packaging is likely to remain concentrated in China and India on account of high volume e-commerce retailing in these two countries. The APAC aseptic paper packaging market is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR through 2025.

The competitive landscape analysis gives readers detailed analysis and insights on the business and product strategies of leading players. Some of the leading players include Tetra Pak International S.A., Weyerhaeuser Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Nampak Ltd., SIG Combibloc Obeikan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd., Refresco Gerber N.V., Evergreen Packaging Inc., Polyoak Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd., Amcor Limited, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Elopak SA, IPI s.r.l., Uflex Ltd., Ducart Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Ltd., TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co. Ltd., Gammagroup Industriegüter Handelsges. mbH, Lami Packaging Co. Ltd

