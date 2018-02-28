Functional Tea Market Updates, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Overview:

Globally, the tea beverages market is growing at significant rate and this factor is supporting the growth of functional tea market. Introduction of various types of tea made from different ingredients and huge demand for healthy hot beverages is boosting the demand of functional tea across the globe. Availability of resources and large consumer base is creating huge opportunity for key players to expand their business in Asia Pacific region especially in China and India. Innovation in flavor and packaging form major players is attracting the consumers to buy functional tea compare to normal tea which is influencing the market growth in North America and Europe. Rising health awareness among consumer about health benefits of functional tea has boosted the demand of herbal and longjing functional tea.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in the functional tea market are as Tata Tea Limited (India), Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. Z O.O. (Poland), Guangzhou Lohas Biological Technology Co., Ltd (China), Godrej Tea (India), The Mate Factor (U.S.), Organic India (India) and Wuhan z-Micro Unite S&T Co., Ltd. (China)

Study Objectives of Functional Tea Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Functional Tea Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the market based on various factors – price analysis, value chain, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, form, function, packaging and region

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally

Key Findings:

Functional tea market in Asia Pacific region is growing at higher rate

Top five exporters of functional tea are Kenya, China, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia

Segments:

Functional tea market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes fruit tea, herbal tea, longjing tea, flower tea and others. Herbal Tea holds the major market share and it is growing at moderate rate due to increasing demand of other types of functional tea.

Functional tea market has been segmented on the basis of form which includes broken tea, loose tea, instant tea powder and others. Instant powder tea is growing at higher rate compare to other forms of tea

Functional tea market has been segmented on the basis of function which includes heart health, weight loss, detox and others

Functional tea market has been segmented on the basis of packaging which includes can, bag, bottle, sachet and others

Regional Analysis:

The Functional Tea Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by North America. The major tea producing countries are located in Asia Pacific region which is the key factor behind the major market share of Asia Pacific region. Functional tea market in Asia Pacific region is growing at significant rate due to increasing consumption of functional tea in countries like China and India where large consumer base is available. The business expansion of key players in Middle East and Africa region is playing a key role in growth of functional tea market especially in countries like Iran and Kenya.