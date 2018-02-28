Food Acidulants Market Gaining Hight | Play Essential Role in Packaged and Convenience Food production

Market Definition

Food acidulants are food additives, used to preserve the flavor, maintain the taste as well as other olfactory properties. Food acidulants serve an essential role in the manufacturing of packaged and convenience food. Also, it helps in reducing spoilage from air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast which in-turn increases the product shelf-life. Commonly used food acidulants in the foods & beverages industry are acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, phosphoric acid, and malic acid.

Market Scenario

Changing consumers’ preference towards convenience, packaged, and frozen foods have intensified the usage of food acidulants in the food & beverage industry. It is experiencing high demand due to its added nutritional attributes. Growing health concerns among the global population together with the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming food preservatives are most likely to drive the growth of the food acidulants market. Also, value-added benefits associated with the use of food acidulants in the food products are also supporting the sale of food acidulants globally.

Furthermore, the global food acidulants market is increasing due to high demand for food acidulants in the beverages industry. Additionally, the development of new product coupled with scientific advancements is considered to be one of the major reasons for the increasing growth of the food acidulants market during the review period.

Key Findings

• Food acidulants of natural origin have a considerable opportunity in the foods and beverages industry

• North America and Africa region are found to be an emerging market for food acidulants

• China is the largest consumer of food acidulants in the Asia Pacific region

Segments

The global food acidulants market is segmented into type, function, and application.

By the type, it is segmented into acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, phosphoric acid, malic acid, and others. Among all, citric acid segment holds the major market share owing to its wide range product applicability and low cost. Moreover, high demand for citric acid in beverages industry is the prime reason for the growth of this segment.

By the function, it is segmented into acidity regulator, antimicrobial, flavor enhancer, preservative, and others. Among all, the preservative segment is dominating in the market. The foremost reason for the growth of this segment is high demand for preservatives in foods & beverages industry for higher shelf-life of the products.

By the application, it is segmented into beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, oils and fats, meat & poultry, and others. Among all, beverages segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of food acidulants such as citric acids and phosphoric acid in the packaged beverage products to inhibit microbial growth and hence extending the shelf-life.

Regional Analysis

The global food acidulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific region is dominating the food acidulants market followed by North America. China registered for higher consumption of food acidulants owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using food acidulants to extend the products shelf-life. Additionally, increasing demand for convenience foods and food products with a longer shelf-life is majorly driving the market growth in this region.

Also, growing consumer awareness and inclination towards the use of preservatives in foods & beverages, acidulants are experiencing high demand in the North American market. Furthermore, increasing demand for food acidulants in convenience food products in developing countries such as India and Japan are likely to boost the growth of the food acidulants market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global food acidulants market: Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Brenntag AG (Germany), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Univar Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K), Parchem Trading Ltd. (U.S.), Purac Biochem BV (the Netherlands), Caremoli S.p.A (Italy), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), and Bartek Ingredients Inc. (Canada)

The report for global food acidulants market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the various segments and regions of the market.

