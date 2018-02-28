Engineering Plastic Market: Global Major Key Players Research – Forecast to 2022

Engineering Plastic Market 2018

Market Scenario

Engineering plastics are group of plastic material which has better mechanical and thermal properties. The group of plastic such as polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene are used as engineering plastic. These materials have special properties such as higher impact strength, high abrasion, wear and fatigue resistance. Engineering plastic are manufactured for special applications due to which they are expensive.

On the basis of product, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is dominating the engineering plastic market since they it largely consumed due to its various properties such as high impact, mechanical potency, and high temperature resistance. Acrylonitrile provides chemical resistance, heat stability and ease of processing. Butadiene provides strength and toughness. On the basis of application, automotive segment has the largest market share in the engineering plastic market. They are mostly used in automotive & transportation industry as connectors, wheel well lighting component such as headlamp, fog lamps, among others. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share for the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of engineering plastic market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Solvay S. A. (Belgium), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan).

Study Objectives of engineering plastic Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Engineering plastic Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Engineering plastic Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by product, by application and by region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Engineering plastic Market.

Regional Analysis of engineering plastic Market

The engineering plastic market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global engineering plastic market due to highest demand in the region. Rapid industrialization, growing demand by industries such as chemicals, power generation, automobile, and packaging, has led to the growing demand for engineering plastic.

Intended Audience

Engineering Plastic manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for engineering plastic Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

