Dr. Kamala Kakumanu Trained at The Dawson Academy

The Dawson Academy, one of the leading international organizations for post-graduate dental education, is proud to announce that Dr. Kamala has enrolled in the Academy’s extensive continuing education courses. By taking these courses, Dr. Kamala is making a commitment to help her patients achieve long-term optimal oral health.

The Dawson Academy is where dentists come to gain a better understanding of not only teeth, but also the muscles and systems that control them. The Dawson Academy is committed to creating “Complete Dentists.” Ultimately, patients of these Complete Dentists will notice considerable benefits, and a dental experience unlike any other they’ve ever had.

What is a “Complete Dentist?”

At the Dawson Academy, dental professionals like Dr. Kamala learn to examine and treat teeth as part of the overall oral system, not just as stand-alone elements. This unique approach helps dentists identify causes of problems, rather than simply treating the symptoms.

For example, you may have a chipped tooth you would like repaired. The Dawson Academy’s philosophy teaches dentists to not only repair the tooth but determine the underlying cause(s) that led to the chipped tooth in the first place. This comprehensive approach to treatment of dental problems results in long-term stability, optimal oral health and beauty – that lasts.

In addition to hands-on clinical treatments, The Dawson Academy teaches dentists to treat each patient individually. Every patient receives a thorough examination so the dentist can better understand the patient’s specific wants and needs. This examination will provide you and your dentist with a complete picture of what is going on in and around your teeth, so that a comprehensive treatment plan can be developed. The benefits pay dividends to patients for the rest of their lives. This may sound like a no-brainer, but this approach, for whatever reason, is not practiced by many dentists.

We at The Dawson Academy congratulate Dr. Kamala on completing our courses and we wish her continued success.

About The Dawson Academy:

The Dawson Academy is a postgraduate educational and clinical research facility, dedicated to the advancement of dentistry. The clinical faculty, most of whom maintain full-time fee-for-service practices, teach the principles and skills necessary for the successful practice of complete, quality, predictable dentistry as practiced and taught by Dr. Peter E. Dawson.