Delhi is all set to drench in the hues of dance and drum at Holi High 2018

On March 02, the Capital is going to celebrate this year’s most awaited Holi event, Holi High 2018 at Lata Greens, Chhattarpur. The high-octane extravaganza which is conceptualised by Roots and Wings International is featuring rock star Mankirt Aulakh, DJ Akansha Popli (MTV Splitsivilla winner), and Delhi’s very own love, DJ Dipika Pandey. The fun will not stop here, Live Dhol and Rain Dance in the thematic ambiance of Lata Greens transports fans into the ultimate mind blowing, head bumping, and heart pumping experience.

More than 2000 party aficionados are expected to experience the exclusive jubilation of Holi High on the coming Friday (March 02) from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Lata Greens, MG Road, New Delhi. The crowd will splash the colours of happiness and festivity and will shake the feet to the jazzy music of DJ Akansha & DJ Dipikain, and the tunes of indie pop star Mankirt Aulakh.

Excited about the event, Bornali Kakoti, the Founder of Roots and Wings International said, “Holi High 2018 aims at showcasing a mix of different genres and caters to a wide range of audience. The environment at Holi High festival is what shall be described as ‘Enrapture’ and we are expecting a crowd like a Glowing Woodstock.”

“With plush lawns, handcrafted bar and VIP lounge by our expert decorates, Lata Greens is a perfect venue to organise this happening event, and I hope that people will love it”, Bornali further commented.