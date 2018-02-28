Dehydrated Meat Products Market Significant Profits Estimated to be generated by 2023 with Leading Company Profiles

Market Scenario:

Dehydration is a process in which water is removed from the product to increase its shelf life. In the same way, dehydrated meat products undergo a process of microbial stabilization using the process of drying. The various techniques used for dehydrating meat are sun-dried, hot air dried, vacuum dried, spray dried, and freeze-dried. Dehydrated meat products have high nutritional value and are available at a low price which is driving the growth of the market.

The food industry is observing a substantial growth over the last decade. Processed meat is in high demand among the consumers, and dehydrated meat products are one of the important part among them. The significant factor driving the growth of the dehydrated meat products market is the increasing demand for high protein food among the consumers. Consumers are inclined to adopt meat to fulfill their nutritional requirements. Furthermore, the development of the food technology is adding fuel to the growth of the market.

The hectic lifestyles of the people coupled with the changing dietary patterns of the consumer are further propelling the demand for dehydrated meat products market in the upcoming decade. Also, the mounting growth of the organized retail industry is also anticipated to be one of the important factors for increasing growth of dehydrated meat products market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global dehydrated meat products market are Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Henningsen Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Marfrig Group (Brazil), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods Group LLC (U.S.), Hormel Foods (U.S.), and many more

Key Findings:

In Asia Pacific, China is the major contributor to the Dehydrated Meat Products Market

Beef is anticipated to be largely accepted in the dehydrated meat products.

Segments:

Dehydrated meat products market is segmented on the basis of the type such as dried pieces and fermented sausages. Among them, the fermented sausages segment is anticipated to be growing substantially over the forecast period followed by the dried pieces segment.

On the basis of the technology, dehydrated meat products market is segmented such as sun-dried, hot air dried, vacuum dried, spray dried, freeze dried, and others. Among all, the sun-dried process is witnessed to be the majorly accepted technique for dehydrated meat products followed by the hot air dried technique. However, spray dried technique is projected to have substantial growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, dehydrated meat products market is segmented such as store-based and non-store based. Among them, store-based distribution channel is dominating the market where consumers are interested in buying the product from the supermarkets & hypermarkets instead of the normal grocery shop.

Regional Analysis:

Dehydrated Meat Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is anticipated to be dominating the dehydrated meat products market followed by North America. Presence of key players in the U.S. followed by rising inclination towards portable convenience foods is a driving factor for the growth of dehydrated meat products in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for dehydrated meat products market in which China and Japan are the major contributors followed by India. Moreover, Latin American countries, offer ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative places to enhance the business of dehydrated meat products.