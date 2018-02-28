Current Trends in Vision Care Market with Future Scope Analysis

The report on Vision Care Market by product type (eye glasses, contact lens, intraocular lens, others), by distribution channel (retail stores, hospitals and clinics, e-commerce) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Vision Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by a significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Rapidly ageing population in the most developed consumer health markets, rising prevalence of allergies, increasing exposure to a computer or digital screens, changing lifestyle habits, and side effects of most commonly used medications such as dry eye, age-related muscular degeneration and allergic eyes are the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, increasing refractor disorders in children, rise in innovative customer-centric products and increasing optical network further expected to propel this market in the coming years. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hinder the growth of this market includes restrictions over OTC eye care in emerging markets like China, Brazil, etc.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, better product availability, well-connected distribution network and a large base of patients with greater affordability. However, Middle East, Africa and Latin America (RoW) market are expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, mandate health insurance and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for vision care and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on the type of product. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global vision care market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.