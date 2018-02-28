Colour Me Mad Pampering your feet with natural foot care products

Colour Me Mad

Mumbai: Colour Me Mad, conceptualized in 2014 is an affordable luxury footwear brand that believes in providing you with correct footwear made from natural foot care products.

The concept is to design quirky prints while playing & mixing with pop colours. The collection not only looks good but is also extremely at ease to use, which is proudly made in India. The range varies from flip flops, flats, and wedges; also it has products with printed straps and bottoms.

Footwear at Colour Me Mad is made with “Cork”- one of the best materials used for footwear, it’s natural material is extracted from the tree and has healing properties for the feet whereby it improves body posture, reduces knee & ankle pain and takes shape of one’s feet which have been incorporated with quirky prints thus combining Fashion with Comfort.

Founder & designer Trishla Surana expresses, “I always had a keen interest in design and colours, which gave rise to Colour Me Mad, where I could customize footwear as per my design and play with colours. The natural properties of the material Cork in footwear makes it light in weight, soft but durable, expandable, flexible, and anti-static. Due to these properties, it’s widely used in orthopaedic footwear. Cork footwear is very popular in Europe but it’s a new concept in India which we want to flourish over here.”

The motto of the brand is to pamper not just your face or body, to pamper your feet too.

Colour Me Mad has gained a lot of attention through its online presence available at www.colourmemad.com and now focusing on digital platforms. It is also available in various cities across India.

Price Range: 800 INR Onwards

“It’s not just an accessory; it’s a way of life”

About the founders, Trishla and Rajeev Surana: Trishla Surana, founder and designer of Colour Me Mad, is a commercial artist who wanted to lend creativity and colours to footwear thus gave birth to Colour Me Mad in 2014. She is the driving force behind the design, colours, and look and feel of all the products. Ably assisted by co-founder Rajeev Surana, is a Patent Attorney bringing strategic marketing initiatives such as owning hashtags #PamperYourFeet #HappyFeet, organising pop up events and starting a YouTube channel to spread awareness on foot care, wearing the right footwear etc. which will be launched in March 2018. Colour Me Mad has represented India at International Innovation Fair in Istanbul in March 2016 as also participated in a trade fair in Milan, Italy as part of India Pavilion in Dec 2016.