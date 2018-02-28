Check your internet speed online with speed test

We all are aware that internet speed varies according to areas and different circumstances including wires latency and others. However, there are many reasons that make one to test Internet connection’s performance. It can be of any nature that either one have upgraded service or got moved into a new site and want to confirm the bandwidth according to package, so performing speed test will be necessary to have an absolute idea of internet..

So, one of the trouble free ways for internet SPEED TEST is connect to SpeedTest.net that will

downloading bandwidth. Thus after the tests, these speed figures could be compared to the respective ISP’s ensured speed figures.

However, there are different internet speed test websites available and most of them other perform the similar fundamental evaluations. If one is conducting speed test then there are three aspects to consider. First one is the ping rate or connection latency that has to be 50ms making internet connection excellent. However, ping times from 50ms to 100ms are considered to be faster for online gaming tasks.Furthermore, speed below 250ms would be taken as fine for web surfing or any other use but as user will hit 500ms to 1000ms of ping latency, there will be chances of the Internet lagging.

Second important aspect is the download bandwidth which is the speed at which computer gets material downloads from internet,

Moreover, if the bandwidth is showing as low such as under 10Mbps, then there will be chances of getting trouble while streaming to multiple devices at same time. Thus, in order to have ensured multiple high-end devices that can explore the content without any hurdle, higher-bandwidth connections are significant.

Further, if a person does not want much of the video streaming so 10mbps or less would be workable bandwidth. But it is better to have a wider broadband device that can cover a house with several devices at once.

Third significant aspect is the Upload bandwidth that is much different while there are several ISPs who sell upload bandwidth more scarcely than download. Thus it means that it is not common to get a bandwidth plan with 50Mbps of download performance with only 5Mbps of upload. So far, most of the services require extreme download than upload bandwidth in which 5Mbps speed is ample for most of the people. But if the person who wants to do more such as transferring of large files through the internet, he has to look into a premium-tier service plan.

For more Information Please visit: www.speedtest.net.pk