Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Will be Worth US$ 1,622.9 Million by the End of 2024

Increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases has made the global population realize the importance of physical activities in daily routine. This has increased demand for cardiac rehabilitation programs. Such programs help the patients to recover early from any previous cardiac strokes. A cardiac rehabilitation program is a comprehensive activity, which is continuously monitored in order to assist the population to improve their lifestyle. Various cardiovascular risk parameters are monitored and are tapered to healthy level. Cardiac rehabilitation programs include exercise training, monitoring of body vitals, education about healthy habits, and various other activities that helps the body to retain its healthy state. Cardiac rehabilitation activities help reduce the risk of future occurrence of cardiac strokes, reduce the pain and requirement for medicines in cardiac treatment, improve health status by decreasing the risk factors for cardiac attacks, and help to improve the health status by reducing the risk factors.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12062

The rising burden of cardiovascular diseases across the globe drives the cardiac rehabilitation market. Factors boosting the cardiac rehabilitation market are rising geriatric population and increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Interventions from government and international bodies such as the World Health Organization and the America Heart Association help to increase the level of awareness across the globe. Thus, increase in awareness level is expected to boost demand for rehabilitative products.

Physical activity is a significant part of a cardiac rehabilitation program. Hence, exercise equipment and devices play a significant role in cardiac rehabilitation programs. Cardiac rehabilitation equipment are classified into exercise equipment and monitoring devices. These help improve cardiac health, increase metabolism, improve hormonal profile, and recovery ability. Demand for indoor exercise equipment has increased due to changing lifestyle and habits. Cardiac exercises assure reduction of essential parameters such as blood pressure and heart rate to normal levels. Cardiac performance is measured through indicators on various monitoring devices such as activity trackers and wristbands. Monitoring devices track and continuously monitor the vital stats such as blood pressure and heart rate.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=12062

Moreover, these equipment offer low impact workout to the user. Due to continuous changing demand of customers with respect to features offered by cardiac rehabilitation products, the market experiences high innovational activities. Blending of advanced technologies and improving product offerings has been a common trend in the market. The continuous integration of advanced technology with existing basic equipment leads to volatility in market dynamic in terms of features. This dynamic market increases the rate of obsolescence and shortens the lifespan of a product. The apparent implication of such behavior of market increases the cost for both manufacturer and end-user. The global cardiac rehabilitation market has been segmented based on device and geography. Based on device type, the market has been categorized into exercise equipment and monitoring devices. The treadmill segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiac rehabilitation market. The heart rate monitor segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. Cardiac rehabilitation devices also include elliptical trainer, rower, and stationary bicycle. Geographically, the market has been divided into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the global cardiac rehabilitation market in 2015. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace from 2016 to 2024.

Major players in the market are Ball Dynamics International, LLC (Longmont, U.S.), Core Health & Fitness, LLC (Vancouver, U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (Brookfield, U.S.), LifeWatch AG (Zug, Switzerland), OMRON Corporation (Kyoto, Japan), Patterson Companies, Inc. (Warrenville, Illinois U.S.), Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Amer Sports (Helsinki, Finland), Smiths Group (London, U.K.), Halma plc (Buckinghamshire, U.K.), and Brunswick Corporation (Illinois, U.S.).

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiac-rehabilitation-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com