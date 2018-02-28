Blood Coagulants Market Deals, Supply and Utilization 2017 Investigation and Figures to 2024

The Analysis presents the study of MEA Blood Coagulant facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold The Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulant Market growth is majorly attributed to increasing prevalence of the bleeding disorders, rising funding, healthcare insurance coverage, and awareness programs for bleeding disorders. On the other hand, there are certain factors that also hinder the growth of this market such as lack of R&D capabilities in the regions, presence of counterfeit drugs, and lack of awareness in most of the parts of developing and underdeveloped countries in the region.

The Blood Coagulant Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023

Coagulation is the process, by which blood changes from a liquid to a gel, forming a blood clot. In general terms, coagulation is a process in which the blood forms clots to block and then heal a lesion/wound/cut and stop the bleeding. The Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulant Market growth is majorly attributed to increasing prevalence of the bleeding disorders, rising funding, healthcare insurance coverage, and awareness programs for bleeding disorders. In the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, bleeding disorders have become a huge problem due to limited screening, ignorance of diseases, and poor access to treatment. As per the study published in Blood Coagulation Fibrinolysis journal, 2016, it is reported that in the Yaoundé Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) of Cameroon multiple cases of hemophilia and von willebrand disease (VWD) have been registered According to the 2014 Annual Global Survey of World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), in 2014 the total population of Egypt was 86,895,099 out of which 5,246 people were living with hemophilia, 513 were living with von willebrand disease, and 1,123 with other bleeding disorders. It is also reported that 4201 cases of hemophilia A were registered and among them 37% were under 4 years A research study published in Medicine journal in 2017 stated that hemophilia A is the most common type of hemophilia in Saudi Arabia and most dominant in male patients: 1 : 5000 to 10,000. Whereas, prevalence rate of hemophilia B: 1: 34,500 male patients

Blood Coagulants Market Segmentation:

The MEA Blood Coagulants Market is segmented on the basis of types, indications, and by country.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into coagulation factor and others. Coagulation factor is further segmented into recombinant coagulation factor, plasma coagulation factor, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into haemophilia, surgery, other bleeding disorders, and others. Haemophilia is further divided into haemophilia A and haemophilia B.

On the basis of country, the market is segmented into KSA, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Blood Coagulants Market Key Findings:

Hemophilia segment dominates the market with nearly 45.5% share of the MEA market

MEA coagulation factor market is projected to reach about USD 141.68 million by 2023

MEA Blood Coagulants Market for hemophilia segment was estimated to be USD 31.55 million in 2016

UAE is the fastest growing region in the MEA Blood Coagulants Market with 10.1% CAGR during 2017 to 2023

Key Players for MEA Blood Coagulants Market:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Novo Nordisk AS (Dernmark), Shire (Republic of Ireland), SOBI (Sweden), Octapharma (Switzerland), and CSL Limited (Australia) And More.

Blood Coagulants Market Regional Analysis:

The Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulants Market is segmented on the basis of countries into Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, and rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia account for the largest market share of the Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulants Market by countries in 2016. The large share is majorly attributed to increasing prevalence of the haemophilia disease in this country, high usage of the expensive recombinant coagulation factors for the treatment, and high disposable income of the population, and better healthcare facilities in this country.

