Birla Carbon partners with AMARA Cantabria in fight against childhood cancer

Cantabria – February 28, 2018 – Birla Carbon Spain joins the fight against childhood cancer, becoming an allied company of AMARA Cantabria (Association of Parents of Children with Cancer), for which Birla Carbon will help support a remarkable project for 2018 – the publication of a very special book.

Specifically, the Company will sponsor the complete edition of a child’s story with illustrations, a valuable tool to talk about childhood cancer with children who suffer from it, with affected families and with schools. The book is an altruistic effort of the journalist Marcos Díez Manrique – winner of many prizes including the José Hierro Prize – and the psycho-oncologist of AMARA, Noelia Palacio, who is an expert in childhood cancer and palliative care.

Speaking about this association, Jacinto Zarca, General Manager, Birla Carbon Spain said, “We at Birla Carbon are proud of the commitment we have towards the community in Cantabria where we have operated in over the last five decades. It is a privilege to partner with AMARA on this initiative, which will draw attention to the important subject of childhood cancer. We hope that the book and its message will support the transformative change that we want to see in society.”

AMARA Cantabria is a newly created association (2016) with the objective of developing support activities in the face of difficulties and challenges in the diagnosis of cancer in children and their family environment; such as social, educational and psychological problems including.

Annually, an average of 15 new cases are diagnosed in the two public hospitals of Cantabria and AMARA currently has an action center of approximately 50 affected families, where they work in a continuous relationship with the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital.

All activities are aimed at improving the quality of life of children affected by cancer to normalize all situations in their daily lives, so that health care, social and educational equality is available to them as with other children.

In addition, another of its objective is the creation of forums and activities that help understanding and raising awareness of the problems that a family encounter when a child is diagnosed with cancer.

Link – https://youtu.be/9HcNF5H1iuE