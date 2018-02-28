Bionic Eye Market Age, Usage, Passage and Import, Pay, Esteem Example by Sort, Examination by 2023

The report for Global Bionic Eye Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Global Bionic Eye Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Bionic eye is also referred as visual prosthetic. It is the artificial visual devices use to restore the visual function of the patient suffering from complete or partial blindness. Many devices and surgeries are developed so as to cure the blindness of the people. Global Bionic Eye Market is driven by increasing number of people suffering from complete or partial blindness. Furthermore, increasing complications of eye due to ageing is another factor for the growth of the market. According to WHO, approximately 250 million people of 50 years age are visually impaired. In many of the developing countries mare than 80 % of people are suffering from eye sight problems while nearly 50% of people did not able to take a proper treatment due to financial conditions. Increasing prevalence of diseases affecting eye sight, technological development and increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes is also contributed in the growth of the market. While high cost of the treatment may hamper the growth of the market.

Bionic Eye Market Segmentation:

Global Bionic Eye Market is segmented on the basis of type into external eye and implanted eye. External eye is further sub segmented into retinal prosthesis and microsystem-based visual prosthesis (MIVP). On the basis of technology they are segmented into electronic and mechanical and on the basis of end user he market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others

Key Players for global bionic eye market:

Retina Implant AG (Germany), Second Sight (US), Bionic Vision Australia (Australia), The Bionic Eye (UK), Pixium Vision (France), iBionics (Canada)

Bionic Eye Market Regional Analysis:

On regional basis, America dominates the Global Bionic Eye Market. Development in technology and increasing people suffering from eye sight problem due to increasing prevalence of diabetes has driven the growth of the market. Europe commands the second largest market for the bionic eye which is followed by Asia Pacific.

