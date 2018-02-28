Biomass Power Market Analysis, Opportunities, Top Players Financial Overview, Analysis and Forecasts 2018 To 2027

Global Biomass Power Market – Overview

Biomass Power classified as “renewable” energy source is the energy generated by burning wood, and other organic matter. Burning biomass releases carbon emissions, around a quarter higher than burning coal, however since plants can be regrown, and Biomass is considered as renewable energy. It has become popular among coal power stations, which switch from coal to biomass to comply with the law. Biomass most often refers to plants or plant-based materials that are not used for food or feed, and are specifically called lignocellulosic biomass. As an energy source, biomass can either be used directly via combustion to produce heat, or indirectly after converting it to various forms of biofuel. Conversion of biomass to biofuel can be achieved by different methods which are broadly classified into: thermal, chemical, and biochemical methods.

The Global Biomass Power Market is estimated to be a prominent market within the upstream oil and gas industry. Biomass Power market will grow significantly registering a remarkable rate of CAGR. Increasing awareness among individuals and growing demand for renewable sources of energy will be the game changers in the Global Biomass Power market, indicates the recent study report “Global Biomass Power Market” published by Market Research Future, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures and widely spread over 120 pages.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Biomass Power market are A2A, Biomass power Operations Corporation, Dalkia, EnviTec Biomass gas AG, MVV Energie SG, Schmack Biomass gas GmbH, and Weltec Biomass power GmbH.

Global Biomass Power Market – Synopsis & Scenario

Renewable energy industry is currently witnessing a significant surge in demand; this is mainly due to the increasing demand for energy. Favorable government regulations regarding renewable sources of energy and development in technology which has made these renewable sources cost effective are expected to drive the demand in the Biomass Power Market.

Hence the market for Biomass Power is expected to grow at a remarkable rate of CAGR during 2016-2027.

Globally, the biomass power market is coming up as key energy source. Renewable energy will continue to be most preferred source of energy with the easy availability and multiple benefits of Biomass at the same time decentralized energy is gaining attention fast compared to centralized power generation. Economies of scale significantly impact the cost of biomass power systems, especially across regions with high diesel fuel prices and poor grid infrastructure. Most biomass power plants in the emerging markets are likely to be captive power units. Climate Change policies and clean fuel agenda drive opportunities for Biomass. Growth in co firing will accelerate installations.

Biomass Power Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the Biomass Power market mainly due to the favorable government regulations. The integration of Biomass Power is expected to increase in the North American region providing the market with scope for further growth. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the other major regions for the Biomass Power market due to boost in the manufacturing sector in these regions.

