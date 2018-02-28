Best Western Hotel in Galveston TX Offering Outstanding Facilities & Services to Its Guests

For Immediate Release

Hotel in Galveston TX, 28 February, 2018: Finding the right hotel is a very hectic thing for all of us, especially when we are not much aware about the place or the hotels available in the city we are visiting. If your next destination is Galveston TX, then definitely you are going to face a lot of problems because you will find a lot of hotels in Galveston Seawall to choose from.

However if you are looking for an excellent hotels in Galveston TX then you can go for Best Western West Beach Hotel which is a great selection for anyone who is coming to this city. This Galveston hotel in South Texas gives a lot of facilities to its guests, starting from modern amenities, amazing rooms to affordable rate.

Best Western hotel is located in a very convenient location of Galveston, and it is one of the best hotels near Galveston Seawall in terms of its facilities and services. By staying at this hotel, a visitor can enjoy a wonderful vacation with their family, friends or loved one.

Some of the nearest locations that you can access from this Galveston Seawall hotel are Kite’s and Flagpoles Unlimited, Lone Star Heroes Comics, Stewart Beach Galveston Island Brewing Company, Galveston Island Ferry and Schlitterbahn Waterpark and a lot more.

Apart from accessing locations, you will also love the amenities offered by the hotel which includes complimentary breakfast, outdoor pool, free parking, free Wi-Fi access, outstanding room amenities and more. With affordable price, convenient location and facilities, Best Western is definitely one of the best hotels in Galveston West Beach that you can choose. For more detailed information, visit: http://www.bwgalvestonwest.com/

About Us: Best Western hotel in Galveston Texas is an excellent hotel that offers great facilities to its guests by offering them all modern amenities, affordable price and convenient location in Galveston.

Contact Details:

8710 Seawall Boulevard,

Galveston, Texas 77554, US

Phone: +1 (409) 740-9100

Toll Free Reservations: 1-800-780-7234