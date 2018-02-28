Auriga Recognized Again in Global Outsourcing 100® Ranking

Auriga, a US-based expert software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider, has made the 2018 Global Outsourcing 100® list of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). For the eleventh consecutive year, the IAOP® has named Auriga among the best outsourcing service providers worldwide.

The Global Outsourcing 100® list is compiled annually to recognize the leaders of the outsourcing industry. The list includes both large global companies and smaller fast-growing firms, giving them an equal chance of being ranked. The judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology and an independent review by the IAOP® experts. The key evaluation criteria include size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

“In today’s economy, it is more important than ever for outsourcing buyers to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “The Global Outsourcing 100® list is the essential tool companies reference to make smarter decisions. It provides companies with valuable insights into the outsourcing industry, leading and emerging service providers, and key developments to watch. The Global Outsourcing 100® list showcases the best of the best in the outsourcing industry, and we are proud to recognize Auriga for being among the highest rated companies.”

Auriga has always been committed to fostering long-term relationships with the customers and exceeding their expectations by providing high-quality software development and value-added services. All this, along with Auriga’s dedication to efficiency and innovation, has ensured the company’s inclusion in the prestigious IAOP® ranking for more than a decade.

Alexis Sukharev, Auriga’s Founder and President, commented: “It is a great honor for Auriga to stay in the Global Outsourcing 100® list for so many years in a row. This great achievement would not be possible without our people, their talent and passion for our common goals, and our loyal customers, who helped shape our company into the gem it is today. We are very pleased that our efforts to deliver top-notch software solutions to our clients have been continuously acknowledged by the IAOP®, and we will continue to deliver our world-class services in 2018 and beyond.”

Company website: http://auriga.com